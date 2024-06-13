The Real Housewives of Durban star Slee Ndlovu has confirmed that she is officially off the market

Though the reality TV star is off the market, she didn't say when she will be walking down the aisle

Slee also said that she can't reveal too much information regarding this as there are families involved

‘RHOD’ star Slee is officially off the market. Image: @slee_thebosslady

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Slindile "Slee" Ndlovu shared some amazing news about her relationship status.

After months of people on social media speculating that the star is in a romantic relationship with an unknown wealthy man from Johannesburg, Slee finally broke her silence and put the rumours to bed.

According to ZiMoja, the reality TV star has confirmed that she is off the market. The Real Housewives of Durban cast member also confirmed that she has moved in with her wealthy man.

She said:

"Ngingumntwana wedlozi (I am an ancestral child). I wouldn't just move in with a man without him going to my family first."

Though Slee is off the market, she didn't want to disclose when she will be walking down the aisle, but sources close to her have confirmed that the couple's families have already met with each other.

The star also shared that she doesn't want to dwell too much on the matter as families are involved now:

"I can't reveal too much because there are families involved now. But all I can say is that I am in a good space both personally and professionally."

In 2016, Slee was also engaged to the AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu, who 2019 left her high and dry, only for him to marry another woman four months later.

