Slee Ndlovu is no longer a fan favourite this season of The Real Housewives of Durban

The hit Showmax reality series is currently in its 4th Season, and Slee only gained momentum in Season 3

Viewers accused Slee of seeking relevance with her one-sided beef with cast mate Nonku Williams

Everyone has their day on the hit Showmax series The Real Housewives of Durban. This time, Slee Ndlovu is being criticised for her actions on the show.

‘RHOD' fans are now getting tired of Slee Ndlovu. Image: @sleendlovu

Source: Instagram

Slee gets dragged

Reality TV star Slee Ndlovu is no longer a fan favorite on this season on The Real Housewives of Durban. The hit Showmax reality series is currently airing its 4th Season, with Slee gaining momentum only in Season 3.

Some viewers argued that Slee is seeking relevance with her one-sided beef with cast mate Nonku Williams.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi trolls Slee Ndlovu

Fans said the star is trying too hard and that she is no longer relevant. Hilarious memes circulated with people calling out Slee.

@NalediMOfficial said:

"Slee’s switch from trying to reason on Zama’s behalf to her outright calling her a liar is … quite the shocker."

@mmboneni3 said:

"#RHODurban slee is so irrelevant this season. She should thank Nonku for last season."

@Mini_Palesa asked:

"Are yall gonna ignore the fact that Slee said that she doesn’t like riding on ANYTHING??? No “Straight” girl can say that unprovoked."

@Ozo_Main_Chick argued:

"One day we are going to have a conversation about how irrelevant and boring Slee is and the only thing giving her highlights on this show is her one sided beef with Nonku."

@Nonks added:

"We need to talk about how irrelevant Slee is this season."

Slee Ndlovu now an actress on Uzalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Slee Ndlovu, known as Slee The Boss Lady, has made a successful transition to the acting industry by joining the popular South African show, Uzalo, as Thandiw.

She clarified the misconception that she plays Xoliswa and discussed the challenges of switching from reality television to acting. Despite not originally planning to pursue acting, Slee is embracing the opportunity and relates to her character as an upcoming businesswoman.

Source: Briefly News