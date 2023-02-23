The Real Housewives of Durban's (RHOD) new star Slee Ndlovu won the hearts of the hit reality TV show's viewers

Fans said Slee deserves a huge round of applause for the classy way she's been carrying herself since episode one of Season 3

Some netizens also defended the new cast member against Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson's drama

The Real Housewives of Durban's new addition, Slee Ndlovu, is slowly becoming the viewer's pick, especially after her confrontation with Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson in episode 4.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star Slee Ndlovu earned praise for how she handled Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson drama maturely. Image: @slee_thebosslady

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the show's latest episode saw the newbie cut her friendship with Nonku short despite being introduced to the show as Nonku's friend.

Even though Slee stood up for herself when Jojo and Nonku teamed up and accused her of being two-faced, the viewers still defended her against the two ladies.

RHOD's episode 4 left a huge impression on loyal viewers about Slee, as @joy_zelda shared a post on Twitter lauding the new housewife for keeping fans entertained in Season 3.

"BREAKING NEWS Slee has been hospitalized for breaking her back due to injuries for carrying this season #RHODurban"

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers fell in love with Slee Ndlovu after Season 3's explosive episode 4

@awande_sibiyaaa said:

"I love that Slee stands her grounds and does it while looking classy and gorgeous! #RHOD"

@_buhlengwane shared:

"I love Slee mahn! She’s so matured. She handled the conversation very well and left dumb and dumber confused . #RHOD"

@bonikhanz posted:

"Slee is so beautiful. She’s got a perfect nose, beautiful teeth, skin on 100. What a woman. With or without makeup♥️ can’t stop staring at her #RHOD #RHODurban"

@Sanza_Luv posted:

"Slee umuhle, unemali and her business is booming. If this “gang up on Slee” “Slee is a liar” behaviour continues throughout this season, she shouldn't return next season. It’s not worth disturbing your peace and damaging your reputation ❤️ #RHOD"

@Thato_Kganyago replied:

"Slee is such a wise woman. I literally like everything about her #RHOD #RHODurban"

@JoyMkhize_ commented:

"I actually really love Slee and her energy. She’s so calm and level headed #RHOD"

@hotboympumz added:

"This cast doesn’t deserve Slee, I’m sorry. #RHOD"

RHOD viewers call Nonku and Jojo’s friendship into question after they ganged up on Slee, fans defensive

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku and Jojo's drama in episode four of Season 3 pissed the viewers off.

According to ZAlebs, the old cast members ganged up on the new addition, Slee. The two feisty women claimed Slee spoke negatively about them in the past three episodes, including that Nonku and her "gangster-looking" boyfriend's relationship would not last.

Soon after the episode aired, Jojo and Nonku trended as netizens questioned whether they were genuine friends or just teamed up to "bully" Slee.

