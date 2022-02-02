Real Housewives of Durban S2 star, Jojo Robinson, opened up about what she had expected from some of her reality TV co-stars before she started filming

The newcomer spoke to TshisaLive about how she was dreading her first interaction with Laconco, thinking that they wouldn’t get along

Jojo shared that she was wrong about LaC, claiming that they now share a great bond and instead she clashes with the show’s villain, Nonku

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jojo Robinson seems to be settling into her televised housewife role well since she is now chatting about her shooting experience. The reality TV star recently got candid about her relationships with her costars and who she had the most reservations about.

Jojo Robinson was impressed by Laconco's kindness after worrying that they'd clash. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Jojo is a tattoo aficionado with body art that has gained her thousands of followers on social media. However, her impressive display of ink had her nervous to meet some of her more conservative costars.

For example, Jojo told TshisaLive that she was nervous to meet Laconco before the cameras started rolling. The artist confessed that she misjudged how LaC would react to her alternative look, saying:

“I know she's a very pure woman and I thought maybe, me being so tattooed, she might not like me, but it was the total opposite.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jojo elaborated that she and Laconco were able to form a close bond instead. She further discussed the nature of her and former president Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée’s relationship to the publication, saying:

“We've had such a bond and I get on with her incredibly well. She's never judged me. She's so supportive and so loving,”

Although Jojo found a friend in Laconco, she revealed it wasn’t completely the same for her and Nonku. The Real Housewives star shared that she and Nonku had a squabble, but considers it resolved on her end.

Jojo expressed empathy for Nonku, citing her past for her strong personality, which is something she relates to. The newbie’s Instagram also shows her and Nonku getting lit together during a girls’ dance party yesterday, so all seems well.

Mzansi fans entertained by the new Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’, can’t stop raving about the premiere

In more RHOD stories, Briefly News recently reported that SA viewers with Showmax subscriptions had already caught up on the season premiere last week. The excited fandom seemed to be extremely impressed with what it got, as per their Twitter posts.

Most seemed to love the new housewife, Jojo, with plenty of people declaring that she’s living the dream. A lot of fans were also anxious to see how Thobile Mseleku fit in among the ladies, however, they were unhappy with her hubby’s cameo.

Former housewife, Ayanda Ncwane has also been a topic of conversation as viewers express shock at Nonku’s unapologetic stance concerning her actions towards Ncwane. Annie and Laconco have also caught people’s eyes with what seems like a brewing conflict.

Source: Briefly News