A woman reacted to South Korea’s intense training ahead of their match with Bafana Bafana in the Soccer World Cup

South Korea secured an important 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic and have now shifted focus to their next Group A fixture against South Africa

The team completed several days of altitude training in Salt Lake City to prepare for the conditions they are expected to face during the tournament

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Korea have intensified preparations for their upcoming FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against South Africa after securing a crucial opening victory over the Czech Republic. TikTok user @googoo.majola22 posted the video on 14 June 2026, reacting to the South Korean team doing an intense training ahead of their next match.

South Africa players pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The Asian giants completed five days of specialised training in Salt Lake City, United States, as they continue their build-up for their second Group A fixture of the tournament. South Korea opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Guadalajara.

The victory earned South Korea three valuable points and placed them in a strong position ahead of their meeting with Bafana Bafana. South Korea's coaching staff selected Salt Lake City as their training base because of its altitude, which closely mirrors conditions in Mexico where several World Cup matches are being played. The city sits approximately 1,500 metres above sea level, similar to the elevation players experience at some Mexican venues.

Coaches believe training under these conditions will help players adapt physically and maintain performance levels throughout the tournament. The team has reportedly focused on endurance, tactical organisation and match-intensity drills as they prepare for one of the most important matches of their group-stage campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Players of Korea Republic pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana face must-win encounter

South Africa enter the fixture under pressure following their 2-0 defeat to hosts Mexico in the opening match of the tournament. Bafana Bafana struggled against the home side and finished the game with nine players after two red cards severely impacted their chances of mounting a comeback.

The defeat leaves Hugo Broos' men without points and facing a difficult path to the knockout stages. A positive result against South Korea could revive South Africa's hopes of progressing from the group, while another loss would place their World Cup campaign in serious jeopardy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi divided by jokes and despair over Bafana's readiness

Fans in user @googoo.majola22's video are using humor to cope with their anxiety over the next big game, with many joking that the players are too busy singing traditional songs. Amid the banter, some are jokingly calling for extreme measures, like sending in provincial backups or even bringing in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, fearing that the current squad is bound to get swept off the pitch.

Siyabonga Dane commented:

"SA team ibuka uJonas."

Leyrah joked:

"Also, they all served in the military."

Clement102🇿🇦 joked:

"Then our boys are busy singing gwijo there."

Kemmi reacted with a sticker and joked:

"They’re gonna sweep the floor with us."

Reo lamented:

"It's over before it has even begun."

Simphiwe Ngema🇿🇦 reacted with a sticker and asked:

"Haibo ngeke, are they training for karate or what?"

Wealth_Silaule predicted:

"With my third eye, I foresee South Africa 0- South Korea 4."

Kevin joked:

"Miss, they are going to Kung Fu on us."

GODDESS laughed:

"We don't stand a chance."

Nontso joked:

"We are dead. Witchcraft doesn't stand a chance."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Bafana Bafana

The Premier Soccer League have been blamed for Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in their first game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hugo Broos has been advised on how Bafana Bafana can survive the group stage at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

South Africa opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, who capitalised on early defensive mistakes and controlled much of the match.

Source: Briefly News