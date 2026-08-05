American tourist Jerome was filmed struggling to stay awake at a South African vineyard wine tasting in Cape Town

The person filming could not contain their laughter as Jerome sat slumped at the elegantly set outdoor tasting table

South Africans online had plenty to say about what Jerome did wrong at the wine tasting

An American tourist clearly had a bit too much fun at a local wine farm. Image: @fully_shawna

Source: Instagram

Jerome, an American tourist, did not quite make it through his Cape Town wine tasting experience in one piece. A video posted on 4 August 2026 by Instagram user @fully_shawna captured the moment in full, and Mzansi has not stopped laughing since. In the clip, Jerome is seated at a beautifully laid outdoor table at a South African vineyard, surrounded by empty tasting glasses.

South African wine is no joke

He is barely holding himself upright, resting his head heavily in his hand with the look of a man who has met his match. The person behind the camera dissolves into laughter at the sight of him. South Africans were quick to point out that the man may have misunderstood the assignment.

Wine tasting traditionally involves sipping and spitting, not swallowing glass after glass. The Cape Winelands are home to some of the world's most celebrated wine-producing regions, and the wines served at tastings are full-bodied and anything but shy.

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Watch Jerome's wine tasting moment that broke the internet in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the wine farm defeat

For locals who have grown up around the vineyards, the man's situation was both funny and completely understandable.

User @nathan.khumalo wrote:

"Guys, South African wine is not a joke 🤣. I used to work in a winery. Even French Nationals praise our wine farms."

User @rubyleroux88 said:

"That's why it's called 'tasting' - you must spit the wine in the bucket 😂."

User @xolan_mr_x offered some advice:

"Next time he must be strategic. Always go for wine farms that allow picnics. Then you will sleep in peace without anyone noticing."

User @1_dimplebeauty added:

"Our wines are strong 🫡, and we like it that way. Also, say it with me, you have to sip, and not gulp."

User @khethomgazi_sa kept it simple:

"You're not supposed to swallow 😂."

User @annie4bes concluded:

"Jerome needs a place to nap 😂!"

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Source: Briefly News