An American couple who relocated to Johannesburg filmed a viral video expressing their shock that a local mall remained open and unhurried two hours after closing time

The video was shared on TikTok, showcasing the couple standing inside the Merlyn Mall food court well after the shops had closed

Social media users were delighted, extending warm welcomes to the family and praising the chilled atmosphere and hospitality of Mzansi

An American couple living in South Africa shared their shocking discovery of a closed mall which still had people inside. Image: @that.n.family

Source: TikTok

An American couple who recently relocated to Johannesburg captured a viral moment of cultural surprise, highlighting a key difference in South African life compared to the US - the relaxed pace of mall closing times.

The video shared on TikTok by user @that.n.family showcased the couple at a mall well after the shops had closed and garnered massive views and comments from viewers who were stunned by the differences between the two countries.

The pair, who had been living in Mzansi for about a year, filmed themselves at Merlyn Mall, expressing genuine shock that they and other patrons were still casually milling around two hours after the shops had closed for the evening. The video, which circulated widely online, captured the couple who had just left the food court at nearly 22:00, standing as if on their way out. The woman, who was wearing a baby carrier, expressed amazement, stating that such a relaxed situation would never occur in America, as security personnel immediately chase customers out once it is closing time.

The couple strolls inside a closed mall

In the video shared under TikTok handle @that.n.family, the husband interjected, pointing out that they weren't even the only people present. He noted that other customers were still walking around and window shopping, something he emphasised would be completely unimaginable in the US. Even the couple's baby seemed to want to contribute to the commentary, mumbling something before the mother happily declared, 'I love South Africa.' The husband then delivered the perfect summary line: 'Only in Mzansi.'

Social media users were honoured to have the couple in Mzansi and wished them a happy stay. Image: @that.n.family

Source: Instagram

SA warmly welcomes the couple

The heartwarming clip gained massive views with nearly 800 comments from delighted social media users who warmly welcomed the family in Mzansi. Many viewers were impressed by the couple's natural delivery, with some joking that had they not spoken, they would have mistaken the couple, particularly the wife, for locals. The small, cute interjection by the baby did not go unnoticed; viewers humorously noted that even the baby wanted to add her view about the country. Others advised the family to visit other parts of the beautiful country to experience more of its unique charm and hospitality.

User @Mbuiselo Zenzile commented:

"We are honoured by your visitation in our country, South Africa 🇿🇦. God bless and keep you safe in Jesus' Mighty name 🙏. Please consider relocating permanently so that we share this beautiful country ❤."

User @Buhlebenkosi Ndwandw said:

"The lady and the kid look so South African."

User @Nkosinathi Tshabalala suggested:

"You are home, enjoy your stay. Try to visit the North West province, Rustenburg, Sun City, you won't regret it."

User @🇿🇦Richard Molefe🇿🇦 joked:

"Wait a minute, the baby wants to do the content too, can we give the little one I changed. What is she saying about America?"

User @Antoinette Parmisser commented:

"You guys look so beautiful, so happy. Hope you enjoy your time here."

User @TAYLORMDU👊 said:

"This is your motherland, enjoy 🎉."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Americans

An interracial South African/American couple shared videos of their joyful wedding celebrations in Mzansi, successfully blending three distinct cultures, moving viewers.

A US man shared his DNA ancestry results, which traced a blend of 14 ethnic groups across four continents, but he was more excited about the 1% Khoisan lineage.

An American man who permanently relocated to Johannesburg shared his candid views on social media feuds and his appreciation for his life in South Africa, and his post touched many viewers.

Source: Briefly News