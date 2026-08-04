Shakira shared a heartfelt farewell message to eight Ugandan children she spent time with during the FIFA World Cup

The global pop star took the kids to the beach for the first time in their lives and introduced them to her family and friends

Fans around the world flooded her post with emotional reactions to the bond she formed with the children

Shakira's emotional goodbye to Ugandan children after World Cup melts hearts worldwide. Image: Shakira

Source: Instagram

Shakira has bid an emotional farewell to a group of children from Uganda who stole her heart during her time performing at the FIFA World Cup. The Colombian pop star shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram, naming each child individually and describing the experience as one of profound love and life-changing lessons.

The eight children, Ivan, Ricky, Joseph, Brighton, Kesha, Jojo, Ciara, and Ketra, are from a Ugandan ghetto community and had been brought along to witness the World Cup festivities. During their time together, Shakira took them to the beach for the very first time and spent several days alongside her family and friends watching the children move through the world with an energy that clearly left a deep impression on everyone around them.

Shakira's message to the Ugandan children

In her post, Shakira wrote that saying goodbye was incredibly difficult. She described how the children gave and received love in a way she had never witnessed before, and said their presence had brightened the days of everyone they encountered. She reflected on how the experience reminded her that human beings are capable of loving one another regardless of background, culture, or language.

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"Though you are from another continent, live in a different culture, and speak another language, now I love you like you are children of my own.”

Singer and dancer Shakira also used the moment to share a broader message about childhood and responsibility, writing that children belong to all of us and that every child in the world deserves to be treated and loved as our own.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Shakira's farewell post

The post drew an outpouring of emotion from followers around the world:

spicy_cynthia wrote:

"Soooooo beautiful to watch. So much joy. This is how the world should be!"

Syeda said:

"I truly love her."

Pipimogro commented:

"You are the angel they needed, thank you, Shaki."

Ardilaealo shared:

"What beautiful images. That is what the world needs, love and respect."

Lianalopez1984 wrote:

"What a great example for your children and the whole world."

Ppauu_c reacted:

"Awww, she went to see her babies, what a beautiful moment."

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Source: Briefly News