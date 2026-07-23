Jack Goldburg paid more than R2 million for an all-access ticket to the FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium on 22 May 2026

The ticket unlocked entry to six FIFA hospitality clubs, each with chef stations serving sushi, lobster, Tomahawk steaks and freshly shucked oysters

After the final whistle, ticket holders were escorted onto the pitch to watch the trophy ceremony up close

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A food and lifestyle TikToker just gave the world a front-row seat to what a R2 400 000 FIFA World Cup Final ticket actually looks like. The internet shared strong opinions on the exorbitant cost.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket costs more than R2 million. Image: @jacksdiningroom

Source: UGC

Jack Goldburg, known on TikTok as @jacksdiningroom, documented his all-access hospitality experience at MetLife Stadium during the World Cup Final on 22 May 2026. The ticket, which converts to roughly R2.4 million, came with entry to all six FIFA hospitality clubs inside the stadium.

Look at R2M FIFA World Cup Experience

The first stop was the pitch-side Champions Club, where guests could order filet mignon, visit a dedicated sushi bar, and watch players warm up from field level while eating. An Argentinian steak station and women freshly shucking oysters inside the stands added to the atmosphere.

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From there, guests were escorted to the Trophy Lounge, which offered a full pizza restaurant, Tomahawk steaks, lobster, sushi platters and the famous hand-sliced sandwiches from Katz's Deli, all available to carry up to your seats during the match.

Shakira performed at halftime, but Goldburg described the post-match experience as the highlight: ticket holders were taken beneath the stadium and onto the pitch itself to witness the trophy ceremony and celebrate among the players. One of the coolest experiences of my entire life," he said. Watch the full World Cup Final hospitality experience here:

Viewers weigh in on price tag

The video sparked fierce debate in the comments, with many viewers questioning whether any experience justifies the cost. Several commenters pointed out that the sum would cover a house purchase in their countries, with multiple users noting that the price felt more like a real estate transaction than a sporting event ticket. Read the comments below:

@passoner:

"For 150k I would expect Messi himself to bring me that Argentinian steak walahi."

@murdermurphy124:

"150k for 5k worth of product max."

@Marlon:

"Bro literally has the best job in the world."

@lithuaniangirl4:

"What a waste of money lol."

@undefinedswe:

"Us poor people are not mad enough."

@Jemoh:

"150K, am I going home with Shakira after all that 😲😂"

@Welcome_Khan:

"I've done the calculations, and the ticket for this single match is equivalent to 26 years of my wages."

@tintintraveller:

"So basically you are there to eat and not watch football... got it."

Other Briefly News stories about FIFA

Star-studded attendance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, where celebrities such as Beyoncé, Drake, and the Beckhams gathered to witness the thrilling match between Spain and Argentina.

Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Gayton McKenzie's R31 million FIFA World Cup spending breakdown, which has sparked a divisive debate among South Africans.

Unexpected World Cup journey of South African referees Abongile Tom and Zakhele Siwela, who, despite their limited assignments, garnered significant financial rewards.

Source: Briefly News