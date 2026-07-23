Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe addressed the media in Johannesburg to put an end to months of public speculation about his political future

The African Rainbow Minerals founder, worth an estimated $4.3 billion, responded directly to campaigns pushing a potential 2027 presidential run

Motsepe also weighed in on rumours surrounding his future in global football administration, making his position on FIFA clear

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CAF President Patrice Motsepe has publicly shut down two high-profile speculation campaigns, categorically stating he has no intention of running for the South African presidency or succeeding Gianni Infantino as president of FIFA.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe addressed his future after rumours have linked him with the FIFA Presidency

Source: Getty Images

The 64-year-old mining magnate and founder of African Rainbow Minerals addressed media representatives in Johannesburg, drawing a firm line under months of sustained public discussion about his potential entry into national politics and global football governance.

Motsepe rejects political role

Motsepe's net worth is estimated at $4.3 billion, and supporters had mounted visible campaigns in recent months urging him to contest the 2027 presidential race, including online drives promoting his candidacy as a unifying figure. The billionaire dismissed all of it, confirming he has no plans to participate in an African National Congress political campaign or seek national office.

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"South Africa does not need me to go into politics," he said, adding that "there are many very capable and good leaders in this country."

His remarks come as South Africa navigates a politically charged period following recent coalition arrangements within the national government, with internal ANC succession debates intensifying ahead of future electoral cycles.

FIFA Presidency "doesn't excite" Motsepe

The CAF president also addressed persistent rumours that he could make a push for the top role at world football's governing body. Speaking at the press conference, Motsepe was direct:

"I have no desire or ambition to be president of FIFA. That doesn't excite me."

He indicated that his focus remains on completing his current term at the helm of African football through 2029, while continuing to oversee his private business interests, including a majority shareholding in TymeBank.

The clarification closes the door on speculation that had gathered momentum given his influential position in African sports administration and his stature as one of the continent's most prominent business figures.

Source: Briefly News