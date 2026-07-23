“If Snow White Was Filmed in SA “: Afrikaner Woman’s Bond With Farm Wildlife Entertains Mzansi
- A South African woman's video of her feeding two eland antelopes right outside her window captured hearts across the internet
- She affectionately scolded one eland named Sien for trying to eat cheese meant for the birds, then fetched it a bowl of soybeans instead
- Viewers compared her to an Afrikaans Disney princess, with the clip racking up over 85,000 likes on Instagram
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A South African woman melted hearts online after sharing her morning routine of feeding two eland antelopes that visit her windowsill. Instagram user @heineckerohde posted the video on 20 May 2026, and it quickly spread far beyond her followers. In the clip, she speaks warmly in Afrikaans to the two large animals as they hang around just outside her window.
SA's very own Disney princess in the Karoo
One of them, named Sien, had apparently decided that the cheese she had put out for the birds looked good enough to try. She was not having it. "You are not a little bird! You eat like a horse!" said, playfully but firmly. She then disappeared to fetch a bowl of soybeans, returning to set it on the windowsill while stroking its head and face. Both animals eventually settled in contentedly, munching away at their morning soybeans.
Watch the moment she greets her eland visitors in the Instagram video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mzansi calls her the Karoo's Disney princess
Viewers were not only struck by the unusual sight of eland antelopes being hand-fed, but also by the genuine warmth and affection in every word she spoke to them. The animals were completely at ease with her, leaning in as she stroked their faces without any hesitation.
User @_chris.s.wilson_ wrote:
"Disney Princess of the Karoo."
User @osnatious said:
"If a Disney princess were Afrikaans 🤣."
User @tyrer.cameron shared:
"It's videos like these that make me happy I learned Afrikaans at school 🤣."
User @africanamericanbastard joked:
"Imagine getting hit with a slice of bread as big as a mattress 😂! That's how they felt 😂."
User @markandbeyond noted:
"The amount of love in her voice ❤️."
User @appletonhope added:
"If Snow White was filmed in SA."
3 Briefly News articles about animals
- A Pinetown woman faced intense scrutiny after the Durban Metro Police and the SPCA discovered 68 dogs at her suburban home, following a tip from neighbours.
- Four massive lions approached a car at a game reserve, and one stood on its bonnet, trying to get to the people it saw through the window.
- A playful dog became the unexpected star of a school rugby match after invading the pitch and outrunning the young players who were trying to get it off the field.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za