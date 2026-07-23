A South African woman's video of her feeding two eland antelopes right outside her window captured hearts across the internet

She affectionately scolded one eland named Sien for trying to eat cheese meant for the birds, then fetched it a bowl of soybeans instead

Viewers compared her to an Afrikaans Disney princess, with the clip racking up over 85,000 likes on Instagram

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A local woman charmed the internet after sharing her morning routine of feeding two friendly eland antelopes right from her window. Image: @heineckerohde

Source: Instagram

A South African woman melted hearts online after sharing her morning routine of feeding two eland antelopes that visit her windowsill. Instagram user @heineckerohde posted the video on 20 May 2026, and it quickly spread far beyond her followers. In the clip, she speaks warmly in Afrikaans to the two large animals as they hang around just outside her window.

SA's very own Disney princess in the Karoo

One of them, named Sien, had apparently decided that the cheese she had put out for the birds looked good enough to try. She was not having it. "You are not a little bird! You eat like a horse!" said, playfully but firmly. She then disappeared to fetch a bowl of soybeans, returning to set it on the windowsill while stroking its head and face. Both animals eventually settled in contentedly, munching away at their morning soybeans.

Watch the moment she greets her eland visitors in the Instagram video below:

Mzansi calls her the Karoo's Disney princess

Viewers were not only struck by the unusual sight of eland antelopes being hand-fed, but also by the genuine warmth and affection in every word she spoke to them. The animals were completely at ease with her, leaning in as she stroked their faces without any hesitation.

User @_chris.s.wilson_ wrote:

"Disney Princess of the Karoo."

User @osnatious said:

"If a Disney princess were Afrikaans 🤣."

User @tyrer.cameron shared:

"It's videos like these that make me happy I learned Afrikaans at school 🤣."

User @africanamericanbastard joked:

"Imagine getting hit with a slice of bread as big as a mattress 😂! That's how they felt 😂."

User @markandbeyond noted:

"The amount of love in her voice ❤️."

User @appletonhope added:

"If Snow White was filmed in SA."

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Source: Briefly News