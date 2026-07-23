Anele Zondo had fans blushing after declaring she's in her lover girl era, with a mystery voice in the background stealing the spotlight

Mzansi is convinced the voice belongs to rapper and podcast host LTido, reigniting romance rumours online

Social media users flooded the comments with sweet reactions, saying they're happy for Anele and cheering on her rumoured romance with LTido

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Anele Zondo had fans smiling after embracing her lover girl era. Image: Anele Zondo

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo has once again sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a playful video that many believe gave fans another glimpse into her love life. The rapper and media personality happily declared that she is in her:

"lover girl era,"

But it wasn't just her sweet confession that had people talking. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a familiar male voice in the background, with many convinced it belonged to rapper and media personality LTido.

Anele embraces her lover girl era

Taking to social media, Anele looked radiant as she smiled from what appeared to be a car ride. Smiling throughout the clip, she jokingly warned that everyone should brace themselves for her newfound happiness.

"I'm in my lover girl era. Be prepared to get sick of me,"

Just moments later, a male voice could be heard affectionately saying:

"Yeah my girl you look good,"

Sending fans into detective mode as they tried to figure out who was behind the camera.

See the video in the TikTok post below:

Fans are convinced they heard LTido

Fans believe LTido's voice can be heard calling Anele his girl. Image: Anele Zondo

Source: Instagram

It didn't take long for the comments section to explode with speculation. Many social media users were convinced the voice belonged to LTido.

Some of the reactions included:

"Happy for you."

"LTido, is that you?"

"Tido, you lucky Man!"

"I'm so jealous of LTido."

"LTido you got a fine, fine girl."

Others simply admitted they were rooting for the pair, saying they looked good together and couldn't wait for them to make their relationship official.

Mzansi loves seeing Anele happy

Whether the mystery voice really belongs to LTido or not, one thing is certain, Anele's glowing smile has won over social media. Instead of criticising the star, many fans celebrated seeing her happy and embracing love without holding back.

For now, Anele hasn't confirmed the identity of the man in the video, but if the reactions are anything to go by, Mzansi has already connected the dots. Until either Anele or LTido addresses the rumours, fans will continue analysing every post for another clue about the celebrity romance everyone can't stop talking about.

Durban July outing fuels romance speculation

Recently Briefly News reported that Anele Zondo and L-Tido set social media abuzz after arriving together at the 2026 Durban July in coordinated outfits and sharing cosy photos from the glamorous event. Their chemistry and affectionate moments quickly sparked dating rumours, with many fans convinced the pair were more than just friends.

While neither confirmed the relationship at the time, the viral images had Mzansi buzzing and wondering whether the entertainers had officially become South Africa's newest celebrity couple

Source: Briefly News