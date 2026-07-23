Tyla went viral after sharing her funny take on modern men's nonchalant behaviour

The Grammy winner said some men have gone from avoiding being simps to becoming bedazzled divas

Fans flooded social media with jokes and praise, saying the singer perfectly summed up today's dating culture

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Tyla sparked laughs with her viral take on modern men's behaviour. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla has once again found herself at the centre of an online conversation after a candid video of her discussing modern dating went viral. The Grammy-winning singer had social media users laughing with her witty observations about men, with one particular phrase leaving fans quoting her across X.

Tyla weighs in on the nonchalant trend

Tyla has once again taken over social media, but this time it has nothing to do with a new song or performance. The Grammy-winning star got fans talking after a video of her sharing her thoughts on modern dating and men's behaviour went viral online.

In the clip, the Truth or dare hitmaker joked that many men have become obsessed with acting:

"nonchalant"

because they do not want to be labelled as:

"simps."

According to Tyla, the trend has gone too far, with some men becoming what she hilariously called bedazzled divas instead.

See the video in the X post below:

Tyla says balance is the real answer

While her comments had fans laughing, Tyla also made a broader point. She explained that there should be a balance between being nonchalant and showing genuine interest.

The singer suggested that knowing when to be cool and when to actually care is what really matters. Her playful delivery and witty observations quickly struck a chord with fans, who felt she had perfectly captured a common dating trend playing out on social media.

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's comments

Fans flooded social media after Tyla coined the phrase "bedazzled divas." Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

The clip quickly spread across X, with thousands of fans quoting Tyla's now-viral

"bedazzled divas"

Remark.

Some social media users agreed with her take, while others simply enjoyed her sense of humour.

One fan, @spoilsofia_, wrote:

"she just gets me. men don't wanna simp but they want validation from other men instead 🤯"

Another user, @ubheka_m, commented:

"She's too funny."

@its4evah laughed:

"Bedazzled divas is crazy."

Meanwhile, @thechrss jokingly shouted:

"HEY MR NON CHALANT."

As the clip continues making the rounds online, one thing is clear, Tyla has once again found a way to spark conversation with just a few words.

Tyla surprises fans with Shakira performance

Recently Briefly News reported that South African Grammy-winning star Tyla thrilled fans after making a surprise appearance during Shakira's concert in Brooklyn, New York. The pair performed Shakira's iconic hit Hips Don't Lie, with Tyla matching the Colombian superstar's energy through impressive dance moves and stage presence.

Videos of the electrifying performance quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the duo's chemistry and celebrating Tyla's latest milestone on the global stage.

Source: Briefly News