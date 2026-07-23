A viral video posted on 22 July 2026 shows Skomota being kissed by an excited woman who was a fan of his

The woman's foundation visibly transferred onto Skomota's face during the kiss, causing havoc online

X users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to the makeup mishap and Skomota's effect on the ladies

Skomota kissed an excited fan, whose foundation ended up on him. Image: skomota

Source: Twitter

South African dancer and serial kisser, Skomota, has done it again. A short clip posted by X user @rexystev on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, shows the social media sensation receiving a passionate kiss from a woman who appeared genuinely thrilled to be in his presence.

What made this interaction hilarious was that the encounter left a very visible mark, as her foundation ended up smeared all over Skomota's face.

The 20-second video quickly picked up steam online, with over 187,000 views. It is the kind of content Skomota's fanbase has come to expect from the viral star, who is widely known for his spontaneous kisses with women and his infectious dance moves that have kept him a recurring fixture on South African social media timelines.

Skomota smeared with foundation

The woman's reaction made Mzansi excited because she did not just allow the kiss to happen; she leaned in with clear excitement, making the whole interaction feel like a genuine fan moment. The kiss, however, left Skomota with a generous amount of foundation, which became the main talking point in the comments.

The comment section did not hold back. Reactions ranged from pure comedy to outright disbelief:

@Bill77235365 said: "Yoh! Her complexion is contagious 😄😄"

@zibusiso21hoodz added: "The man ate up all the foundation"

@tom196762885675 wrote: "He has just turned yellow. Oh God am breaking my ribs. Next time, do not post such."

It is not the first time Skomota has found himself at the centre of a viral kissing moment, but the foundation transfer gave this one a comedic twist that resonated widely with Mzansi. Whether fans find it hilarious or slightly chaotic, one thing remains certain: Skomota continues to live rent-free on South African timelines.

Skomota and fans kissed at groove. Image: skomota

Source: Twitter

Skomota dances at a Limpopo wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skomota's fans were delighted after a video of him dancing at a Limpopo event was shared on social media.

People on social media commented on the entertainer's dance moves and video on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News