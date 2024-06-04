Skomota kissed a female fan in a trending clip, sparking social media buzz

The media personality, known for his dance moves, was captured in a video shared on X kissing a lady in a red outfit

Social media reactions were mixed, with some blaming the women and others warning Skomota about potential harassment lawsuits

Yoh! Skomota has been getting attention from the ladies each time he steps out. The media personality has been captured kissing and hugging his female fans several times.

A video of Skomota kissing a woman has gone viral on social media. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Skomota kisses female fan in trending clip

There is no denying that Skomota is the star of the moment. The star has been making headlines for his upcoming reality TV show, Skomota Ngwana Sesi, and his overseas trips. His recent video got the streets buzzing.

A short video shared on X by a user with the handle @VideosVuvu shows the star kissing a lady in a red outfit. The post's caption read:

"Dear money, I RESPECT you"

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video

As always, social media users had a lot to say about Skomota's viral kissing video. Some blamed the women for throwing themselves at him, while others said he should expect a harassment lawsuit if he keeps touching women inappropriately.

@manamela_tlou said:

"He doesn't understand a hug of fame & a hug of sexual harassment '1 day setlaya tronkong se'."

@abby_twa2 commented:

"Have you ever seen a Mihlali kinda looking girl kissing Skomota, coz it’s always Skomoto kinda looking girls kissing Skomota."

@Nerra_B wrote:

"Trump once said ‘When you have money, you can do anything. You can even grab them by the ’. And the world went nuts."

@AfterEarth added:

"They took advantage of a special one! Lucky guy, he can never catch a sexual harassment charge‍♂️"

Skomota cancels bookings following allegations that he is being exploited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's upcoming artist, Skomota, has announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold until the controversial issue about his money is resolved. This comes after reports that the star doesn't even have a bank account and someone else handles his finances.

South Africans were concerned about Skomota when his friend and road manager disclosed that the upcoming star doesn't even have a bank account. In an interview, the friend noted that Moruti Wa Dikota handles the star's finances.

