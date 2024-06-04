DJ Fresh Kisses His New Girlfriend Sina Kleemann in Viral Video Hours After Showing Off His Thighs
- DJ Fresh kissed his new alleged girlfriend Sina Kleemann in a viral video shared by on social media
- The video emerged shortly after DJ Fresh's photo of his thighs went viral, prompting speculation about damage control
- Social media users commented on the timing, suggesting the video was shared to divert attention from the controversial thigh picture
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A video of popular media personality DJ Fresh locking lips with a woman identified as Sina Kleemann has gone viral on social media. The video comes only hours after the star trended for showing his juicy thighs off in a viral picture.
DJ Fresh kisses his alleged new girlfriend, Sina Kleemann
DJ Fresh is in love and can’t hide it. The star, who recently parted ways with his wife of two decades Thabiso Sekwane, was seen kissing another woman in a trending clip.
Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the video of the two lovebirds locking lips on his X page. In the video, Fresh was head over heels with his new lover. Musa Khawula's caption read:
"DJ Fresh kissing his new girlfriend Sina Kleemann."
Mzansi weighs in on DJ Fresh kissing his alleged new girlfriends
Social media users felt DJ Fresh was doing damage control with the now-viral video. Many said the legendary media personality only shared that video on social media because of the viral thigh picture he shared.
@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:
"Damage control yama thunder thighs."
@vixidelray said:
"Zodwa Wabantu has been real quiet since Fresh dropped the pic."
@therealxolo added:
"After showing us his drumsticks and people questioning him."
@option_bad added:
"This come back is very special to change the narrative but internet doesn't forget, he will forever be known that big girlish thigh."
@666_HYFR said:
"He’s finding out that the streets are cold. He’s searching for “his wife” in all these girls and can’t find her. New girlfriend every month "
Pabi Cooper and Focalistic finally make their relationship official
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have seemingly made their relationship official after months of speculation. The musicians, who allegedly got together when Focalistic was still dating Dbn Gogo, have been trying to keep the affair a secret.
Focalistic and Pabi Cooper have finally confirmed what fans have been thinking. The stars made headlines last year following the reports that they started dating when Foca was still with Dbn Gogo.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.