DJ Fresh kissed his new alleged girlfriend Sina Kleemann in a viral video shared by on social media

The video emerged shortly after DJ Fresh's photo of his thighs went viral, prompting speculation about damage control

Social media users commented on the timing, suggesting the video was shared to divert attention from the controversial thigh picture

A video of popular media personality DJ Fresh locking lips with a woman identified as Sina Kleemann has gone viral on social media. The video comes only hours after the star trended for showing his juicy thighs off in a viral picture.

A video of DJ Fresh kissing his alleged new girlfriend has gone viral on social media. Image: @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh kisses his alleged new girlfriend, Sina Kleemann

DJ Fresh is in love and can’t hide it. The star, who recently parted ways with his wife of two decades Thabiso Sekwane, was seen kissing another woman in a trending clip.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the video of the two lovebirds locking lips on his X page. In the video, Fresh was head over heels with his new lover. Musa Khawula's caption read:

"DJ Fresh kissing his new girlfriend Sina Kleemann."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Fresh kissing his alleged new girlfriends

Social media users felt DJ Fresh was doing damage control with the now-viral video. Many said the legendary media personality only shared that video on social media because of the viral thigh picture he shared.

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Damage control yama thunder thighs."

@vixidelray said:

"Zodwa Wabantu has been real quiet since Fresh dropped the pic."

@therealxolo added:

"After showing us his drumsticks and people questioning him."

@option_bad added:

"This come back is very special to change the narrative but internet doesn't forget, he will forever be known that big girlish thigh."

@666_HYFR said:

"He’s finding out that the streets are cold. He’s searching for “his wife” in all these girls and can’t find her. New girlfriend every month "

