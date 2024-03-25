Mzansi musicians Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have confirmed their relationship after months of speculation from fans

They allegedly started dating when Focalistic was still with his ex-girlfriend and fellow musician Dbn Gogo

Social media reactions were mixed, with some criticising the narrative that Pabi stole Focalistic from Dbn Gogo

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have seemingly made their relationship official after months of speculation. The musicians who allegedly got together when Focalistic was still dating Dbn Gogo have been trying to keep the affair a secret.

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have made their rumoured affair official on social media. Image: @cooper.pabi and @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic share loved up picture

Focalistic and Pabi Cooper have finally confirmed what fans have been thinking. The stars made headlines last year following the reports that they started dating when Foca was still with Dbn Gogo.

A picture of the two together was recently shared on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Musa also threw a shady joke about how the stars started dating by hinting that Pabi Cooper stole Foca from Dbn Gogo. The post read:

"Pabi Cooper with her boyfriend Focalistic she stealth from DBN Gogo."

Mzansi reacts to Pabi and Focalistic's photo

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some noted that they already knew the two stars were an item, while others blasted Musa Khawula for pushing the narrative that Pabi Cooper stole Focalistic.

@Nelly8344644144 said:

"It's getting old njalo same caption mxm we are tired plss leave these two to love each other in peace they didnt kill any1 yhoo."

@LoveLivesHEAR added:

"Stealth? You need to play more manly game like COD n PUBG."

@Zimkhitha00 added:

"Pabi tried befriending DBN Gogo only for her to steal Foca ."

@ManongwaBosso commented:

"Now that's the Musa we all know. Stealth, yes wena Chommie"

