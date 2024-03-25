Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo set to launch new Sompire merchandise for adults

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star showing off a new tee and bucket hat on Twitter (X)

Many netizens reacted online to the news that the former Idols SA star would be launching new merch

Somizi Mhlongo will be launching a new line for adults. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is all about cashing cheques this year. The Star has new merchandise coming our way soon.

Somizi to launch Sompire Adults line

Social media has been buzzing once again after he announced that he had ventured into the fashion industry and opened a physical Sompire Kids store at Mall Of Africa, in Johannesburg late last year.

Recently, the controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of Mhlongo showcasing his upcoming adults' line on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Somizi Mhlongo to launch merchandise for adults 'Sompire'. Somizi Mhlongo previews a bucket hat and t-shirt that will be sold."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Somizi launching clothing line for adults

After Musa Khawula shared that Somizi Mhlongo will be launching Sompire for adults, many social media users shared their reactions to the news. See some of the comments below:

@m_kobene said:

"LeBonza tried this. Let’s see how this one pens out!"

@uhm__yah wrote:

"The design bar is so low, everyone is doing the same pattern, nothing new arg bored."

@_babybearr responded:

"We didn't ask for this."

@Bafana_Mseazar tweeted:

"He sees that kids business is not doing enough."

@BabyHauteV commented:

"Nah we good."

@VuyelwaDeSousa mentioned:

"Uyadina lo baba."

@savenoho wrote:

"My fear is when them pride nation designs hit."

Somizi Mhlongo joins the viral Elsa Majimbo challenge

In more SomGaga updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the flamboyant media personality's hilarious skit doing the Elsa Majimbo challenge on social media.

Although Elsa'a story trended internationally, people couldn't help but notice how many products Elsa applied to her skin during the video, Somizi had netizens in stitches over his impersonation of the famous content creator while telling a story drenched in body lotion and oils.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News