Dr Tamaryn Green launched a new health centre for children called Little Hearts Medicare over the weekend

Dr Green shared pictures from the event on her Instagram account, expressing joy over the turn out and thanked everyone who attended

The launch was met with praise and well-wishes, with netizens applauding the center's professional staff

Dr Tamaryn Green launched Little Hearts Medicare in Bryanston. Image: tamaryngreen

Halala! Dr Tamaryn Green, a former Miss South Africa 2018, recently launched her new children’s healthcare centre, Little Hearts Medicare.

She might no longer be wearing the Miss SA crown but the Miss Universe 2018 runner-up is still serving Mzansi. Tamaryn Green officially launched Little Hearts Medicare this past weekend.

Tamaryn Green launches Little Hearts Medicare

Taking to her official Instagram account on Tuesday 24 June 2025, the former Miss South Africa, shared pictures from the official launch ceremony. Parents, children and the dedicated Little Hearts Medicare staff attended the event.

In the caption, Dr Green recounted how the launch ceremony went. She disclosed that attendees took a tour through the facility. Part of the caption reads:

“We officially launched our paediatric centre this weekend, and it was a joy-filled celebration 🎉💙 From curious little explorers to supportive parents, it was heartwarming to see so many smiles as families toured the space, met our amazing team, and joined in the fun!”

The qualified medical doctor expressed gratitude to everyone who graced the official launch of her paediatric health facility.

“Thank you to everyone who came and made this day so special. Here’s to healthy little hearts and a bright future ahead!” the caption further reads.

See the pictures below:

Fans congratulate Tamaryn Green on launching her paediatric center

In the comments, Little Hearts Medicare, which is located 2 Eaton Avenue, Bryanston, 2191, shared that they will officially open to the public in July. Responding to a social media user’s query regarding their location, the paediatric facility shared that an official statement would be released once its doors are open to the public. The response read:

“We are located at 2 Eaton Avenue, Bryanston, 2191. Our official opening is scheduled for July, and a formal notice will be shared once our doors are open. 🙂”

Former Miss SA Dr Tamaryn Green launched a paediatric center. Image: tamaryngreen

Netizens filled the comments with congratulatory messages and well-wishes, while others gushed over the facility’s staff. Others were buzzing with questions regarding the facility.

Here are some of the comments:

drk_selikane gushed:

“Oh, my Sister Odetta, an amazing professional nurse 💕💕💕💕💕”

gretalmarz said:

“Hello Dr Tamaryn congratulations #feelbetter 🧸💐👩‍⚕️👼🤍💙🧁💯”

drchanell replied:

“So happy for you!! Sad that we missed the launch but will visit soon xx”

reddyloshni remarked:

“Beautiful setup with beautiful hearts. I wish you and your team the very best.”

davidgreen2407 complimented:

“So proud of you guys. The launch was beautiful. All the best with building the practice. Love you guys! ❤️👏👏”

Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Tamaryn Green and her husband Ze Nxumalo celebrated a milestone.

In April 2025, Briefly News reported that Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband, Ze Nxumalo celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Taking to their respective Instagram account, Ze and Tamaryn gushed over one another and posted some beautiful photos.

Reacting to their anniversary messages, friends and followers shared some heartfelt messages.

