Beauty queen Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shared a nostalgic Instagram clip reflecting on her pageant journey from auditions to her crowning moment

In the emotional video, she opens up about chasing her dream despite having little pageant experience.

Her anniversary post quickly went viral, racking up thousands of comments and reactions from fans

Medical doctor Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo took fans down memory lane with a heartfelt post celebrating her 7th anniversary of her Miss South Africa crown.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo reflected on her journey to the Miss SA 2018 crown.

The now-viral Instagram post has gained thousands of comments and reactions.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo reflects on Miss SA win

Taking to the picture-sharing app, the former Miss South Africa shared a clip reflecting her pageant journey.

The video shows Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo’s journey from the auditions to her epic win in her ‘infamous mustard dress.’

She says that at the time, she had ‘no real clue about makeup’ but was excited to step out and chase her dream, which became a reality.

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo looked back at her inspiring journey.

However, she has it that 2018 will forever be one of her best years despite a string of big wins since her thrust into the limelight.

Tamaryn Green noted how time has changed, but expressed his gratitude for the support he has received until today.

Since her crowning, she has become a brand and has been heavily involved in pageantry across all verticals.

In 2023, she was named the first celebrity guest judge for the Miss SA TV series, the Crown Chasers.

Despite her big wins, she has had her fair share of headlines.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo hits back at misleading rumours

Thanks to her huge social media following, her love life has always been kept under wraps, often thrusting her into top trends.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo made headlines in 2022 with her picture-perfect wedding with entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

Despite being among the most celebrated celebrity couples, they have had their fair share of bad headlines.

Last year, controversial blogger Musa Khawula accused her husband of cheating.

Musa Khawula shared a string of X posts accusing Ze Nxumalo of cheating Green while pregnant.

He went on to take a swipe at the entrepreneur for sending fake e-wallet proof of payments to stop him from exposing his cheating.

The damning posts seemingly saw Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo trending.

Against the trends, she clapped back at the controversial blogger with a cryptic post. She shared a post with her husband and captioned it:

“My whole heart. Parents to be.”

A few months later, the two welcomed their bundle of joy.

However, the two did not seemingly let this slide as they dragged Musa Khawula to the courts.

He was ordered to issue a public apology and retract his statements. The blogger was also instructed not to comment or mention the two in his posts.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo celebrates a significant marriage milestone

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the beauty queen recently celebrated a major milestone in their marriage.

Fans online commended the milestone. After all, this is not the first time the two have wowed fans with their love lives.

