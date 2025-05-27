It’s a Boy! Khanyisa Jaceni Welcomes Her Bundle of Joy
- Singer Khanyisa Jaceni set social media abuzz after announcing the arrival of her baby in a heartwarming post shared on Instagram and TikTok
- The announcement quickly gained thousands of comments and reactions from fans and fellow celebrities
- The joyful news comes just a month after she revealed her pregnancy in a touching joint post that featured a sweet gender reveal
Congratulations are in order for social media star Khanyisa Jaceni, who recently welcomed her bundle of joy.
She announced the news to her fans with an Instagram post on 25 May. She also shared the clip on her official TikTok account.
Khanyisa Jaceni welcomes her little prince
Due to her huge social media following, the post has gained several comments and reactions from fans and fellow celebrities.
She shared a picture holding her son. Against the post, fans quickly flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.
@Morebabes commented on TikTok:
"Bottom line, the baby is here."
@Smo_ posted:
"Congrats, Mama Ka Bottomline."
@stellapuer._ noted:
"Oh my, so happy you had a safe delivery, congratulations, Khanyisa."
The news comes a month after Khanyisa Jaceni and her partner announced they were expecting their first child.
Taking to the picture-sharing app, Khanyisa and her bundle of joy shared the news through a joint post, including the gender reveal.
Despite keeping her private life under wraps, Khanyisa Jaceni has had her fair share of headlines with her love life.
Khanyisa Jaceni ties the knot
Last year, she set social media abuzz after she revealed she was off the market.
The social media sensation shared photos from her picture-perfect traditional wedding in December.
In one of the posts, she was seen smiling while wearing traditional attire, including a makoti shawl.
After all, it's Khanyisa’s season. The star has been winning big since her thrust into the limelight and has remained relevant.
She has since been dubbed the next big star. Khanyisa has wowed many with her and has headlined many shows nationwide.
She has also rubbed shoulders with several A-listers, including Kabza De Small and Focalistic.
South African celebrities who are expecting
Against the news, Briefly News has connected the dots about South African celebrities who are expecting.
Springbok star Eben Etzebeth’s wife Anlia recently took to Instagram to reveal that the power couple is expecting.
Taking to the picture-sharing app, she shared photos with the Boks stars while holding her baby bump. She posted:
"Baby Etzebeth #2 is on the way! I can’t wait to welcome our little wildflower girl!”
Last month, polygamist Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, Samke ‘Makwela’ Kwela, announced that they are expecting.
The announcement came after their short vacation following Musa Mseleku’s recent health woes.
Inside Khanyisa Jaceni's baby shower
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that singer Khanyisa Jaceni shares priceless moments from her baby shower.
Earlier this month, the star made headlines when she shared photos from her baby shower.
Close friends and relatives attended the event, which thrust the singer into the top trends when the photos flooded online.
