Pabi Cooper's dancing video makes waves online after Musa Khawula shared the clip, quickly drawing thousands of comments and reactions.

The now-viral footage has sparked mixed responses, with some fans questioning her moves and others joking that she has “two left legs”

Despite her chart-topping music career and massive following, this isn’t the first time her dancing has come under fire

Pabi Cooper is topping trends after her dancing video flooded online.

Thanks to her huge following online, Pabi Cooper often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

Singer Pabi Cooper performed at the Cotton Festival. Images: cooper_pabi

The now-viral clip went viral after popular blogger Musa Khawula shared it on X, formerly Twitter.

Pabi Cooper's recent dance clip sparks wild reactions

Pabi Cooper’s dancing video has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Despite making headlines with her smash hits, her dance moves failed to impress, leaving many convinced that she has two left legs.

After all, it seems it was one of those lighter moments for the star, which seemingly had a backlash.

@girl_ntusi commented:

"This one can't dance, shame."

@Sim_Sympathy posted:

"She needs to look for a job now……her time is up."

@PreciousShange commented:

"Why is Pabi Cooper dancing like Rebecca Malope?"

This is not the first time she has made headlines with her two-legged dance moves.

Last year, she trended for the wrong reasons after one of her shows during the busiest weekend in South Africa - the Hollywood Durban July weekend went viral.

She also joins a host of South African stars, including DJ Lamiez Holworthy, who have failed to impress with their dance moves.

The celebrated DJ was trolled after failing to impress fans with her dance moves during her performance at Max’s Lifestyle Village in Umlazi in 2023.

While some lashed out at her dancing, some were quick to implicate her rumoured relationship with South African rapper Focalistic.

Rumoured relationship with Focalistic makes headlines

Rumour mill has it that the two started dating when Focalistic called it quits with DBN Gogo just a year after going public.

Pabi Cooper showed off flowers she received on her 24th birthday. Image: cooper_pabi

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have seemingly blueticked the reports despite often sharing cryptic posts saying otherwise.

Last year, the two fueled rumours of their alleged relationship after sharing photos and videos touring together.

Against the rumours, Focalistic allegedly splurged millions on Pabi Cooper’s birthday.

The celebrated rapper allegedly bought her a new sleek R2 million car.

Little is known if the car is the Mercedes-Benz Pabi Cooper shared on Instagram on her birthday last year.

Pabi Cooper fuels dating rumours again

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pabi Cooper shows love to her boyfriend.

Despite keeping her relationship under wraps, it has had its fair share of headlines.

Earlier this month, social media was abuzz after the 24-year-old singer shared a cryptic post showing love to her boyfriend.

She wore a crop top with the words “I love my boyfriend” on it, and fans quickly connected the dots.

