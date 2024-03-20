South African musicians Focalistic and Pabi Cooper, rumoured to be dating, were recently seen shopping together, sparking speculation about their relationship

While they haven't officially confirmed their status, the stars have been seen hanging out and travelling together

Fans have been supportive, flooding their social media with comments and reactions, expressing happiness for the possible couple

South African musicians Focalistic and Pabi Cooper have been trying to keep their rumoured relationship low-key, but they can't help it anymore. The stars set tongues wagging when they were spotted shopping together recently.

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic shared a cute moment while shopping together. Image: @cooper.pabi and @focalistic

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic share cute moment together

The news about Pabi and Focalistic dating started making the rounds on social media after reports that Focalistic had dumped his long-time girlfriend Dbn Gogo. The two have been spotted chilling together on several occasions, but have not confirmed they were dating.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, Pabi Cooper seemingly confirmed she is dating the Amapiano star by sharing their cute moment. The stars served Beyoncé and Jay-Z vibes while shopping in a designer store. She captioned the post:

"Ngwana Pitori"

Mzansi convinced Pabi Cooper and Focalistic are an item

Pabi Cooper and Foca have not yet confirmed their relationship, but fans don't need more proof to see that the two are dating. Many flooded the star's timeline with reactions about her alleged man.

official_tinoe_rsa said:

"Nice couple I guess."

@sharon_gambu commented:

"Yes queen! ❤❤❤"

@yandie12_ayanda added:

"Lajola vele?"

@sanele_baloyi said:

"You two make me so happy "

reneetjie.15 commented:

"Love lives here."

@pontshomakgoga added:

"Bare Chipi ke Chipi"

@efentse_jpiano said:

"Nna kere P I T O R I le tshweri kama tsoho ao futhumala aneteit God Bless❤️‍"

Dbn Gogo and BU Mthembu's cosy picture surfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano star DBN Gogo is reportedly dating popular actor Luthando "BU" Mthembu. The stars have reportedly been in a romantic relationship for a while, but are trying to keep it under wraps.

DBN Gogo is rumoured to be dating Adulting star BU Mthembu. also known as Fancy Face. Rumours about the two stars being in a relationship surfaced when their pictures went viral online.

