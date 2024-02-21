DBN Gogo is reportedly dating actor Luthando "BU" Mthembu, keeping their relationship low-key

Rumours sparked when pictures of them together went viral online, with mixed reactions from fans

Some support the relationship, while others doubt its longevity, commenting on Mthembu's age and financial status

Amapiano star DBN Gogo is reportedly dating popular actor Luthando "BU" Mthembu. The stars have reportedly been in a romantic relationship for a while, but are trying to keep it under wraps.

Mzansi reacted to pictures of DBN Gogo and her rumoured boo BU Mthembu. Image: @dbngogo and @bu_universe

Source: Instagram

DBN Gogo and BU Mthembu's pic trends

DBN Gogo is rumoured to be dating Adulting star BU Mthembu. also known as Fancy Face. Rumours about the two stars being in a relationship surfaced when their pictures went viral online.

Another picture of the stars looking cosy has surfaced online. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to his page and posted the picture, fueling the rumours that the two are a couple. The post's caption read:

"DBN Gogo with her boyfriend Luthando Mthembu."

Mzansi reacts to DBN Gogo and BU Mthembu's picture

South Africans on social media seem to have mixed reactions about the two stars dating. Some support the relationship, while others feel it will not last.

@visse_ss said:

"He loves them old."

@DonaldMakhasane added:

"I always knew it's not just acting, this one loves gogos."

@TwaRSA26 commented:

"This guy is going to leave DBN gogo hanging like dry clothes."

@KZN_za wrote:

"Lucky man. he is getting a boyfriend allowance. he eats veggies only so R350 allowance is enough for BU."

@maliyepepa added:

"My niggaz gonna chow her and daddies money and connections awu umakama bakhithi .ingika izithingthing anizifuni."

@ShamzLove89 said:

"Is it the one she bought an expensive watch for...kodwa Gogo."

Fans fear 3rd baby on the way as Rihanna celebrates birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that third time's the charm for celebrity couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Fans of the Barbadian singer expressed their excitement or the lack of it after her baby daddy hinted at doing something special for her birthday.

US singer and business mogul Rihanna celebrates her birthday on 20 February. The star turned 36, and her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky, was asked what he had planned.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News