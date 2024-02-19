Boity changed up her hairstyle and went on Instagram to show off the look that made people fall in love with her

The media personality posted a picture that shows her rocking a pixie hairstyle with golden brown tones

Local celebrities, including fashion designer Rich Mnisi, gushed over Boity's beauty in the comments

Boity's new pixie hairstyle got rave reviews from social media users. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo is back to wearing the hairstyle that helped become a household name over a decade ago.

Boity flaunts new hairstyle

The star has a pixie cut that's fresh in line with the times. The rapper took to Instagram to debut the new look.

She looked amazing showing a profile of her face. The golden tones of the locks brought out her chiselled cheekbones and features.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi flatters Boity with compliments

The post garnered traction and compliments from her industry peers and fans alike. South African contemporary fashion designer showed Boity love by simply asking: "How does it feel to be you?"

See the post below:

Ingrammers charmed by Boity's beauty

Fans are also going nuts over the hairdo and said Boity slays every hairstyle effortlessly.

See some of the comments below:

@papi.nicetingz shared:

"Ke nyaka goo Nyisa hair-style egoo, mara ka maroon and a touch of gold!"

@james_sa001 posted:

"Yhoooo! 11/10 !You broke the scale my love. No competition and comparison stru! ❤️"

@therealblackhistorian commented:

"Your positivity is like a ray of hope, even in the darkest times."

@msmanche wrote:

"She's back!"

@mabucado31 stated:

"Phenomenal and inspiration woman."

@mr_andilenyhonyha commented:

"Auntie Boity looks absolutely gorgeous."

@ndlovukazi_kenna added:

"What is it that doesn't suit you Vele? You really look good, the colour is colouring."

@blueprint_drip said:

"She's on that siqubu level."

Bontle Modiselle losses her dreadlocks in Rwanda

Keeping with hairstyles, Briefly News reported that celebrity choreographer Bontle Modiselle has unveiled her new look, but not too far from her luxurious locs.

Bontle, wife of rapper Priddy Ugly, is one gorgeous missus with her new tribal braids. She took to her Instagram to brag about her beauty in a post uploaded while in Kigali, Rwanda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News