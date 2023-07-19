One pretty woman made a vlog of her haircut done in downtown Johannesburg, and it was a look for the books

The TikTokker did a short hairstyle that can be tricky to achieve, but she showed it was effortless for her hairdresser

Many people were amazed by the hair change, and it was obvious what a good job the hairstylist did

One woman went on TikTok and showed others where to get a good haircut. The stunner wanted to get a daring short hairstyle, and she nailed it.

A TikTok video shows a woman in Johannesburg CBD getting a pixie cut installed and many loved it. Image: @peachiies_ma

Source: TikTok

People were fascinated by the stylist as it got over 6,000 likes. They were also hundreds of comments from other people who were interested in the hairstyle.

Woman gets the perfect short haircut from stylist in Joburg downtown

@peachiies_ma told people that Johannesburg CBD is the place to be for a chic pixie haircut. The video of the lady shows the process she went through to achieve a beautiful hairstyle. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers love woman's pixie cut reveal

Many people were in the comments section of the video. Netizens admitted that the lady looked beautiful.

Shiko Shè-cörè Tshwe said:

"So beautiful."

taste_SA asked:

"Is this a wig or your hair."

Peachiies_m , the create answered:

"Wig."

Normal Girl was inspired:

"This is my sign."

user3614529045 gushed:

"You look gorgeous babe."

cocoa was convinced:

"I love how low maintenance it looks, definitely doing this in summer."

user1537969110852 added:

"Did mine few weeks back. shes the best."

Online users love to see beautiful women

Many ladies go TiK ToK viral for their looks. TikTok users Iove to let women know that they are gorgeous.

