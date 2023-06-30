In a TikTok video, a young woman embraced two stylish looks that she loves

The lady rocked a bob wig hairstyle and a short haircut in the clip that stunned her followers

Mzansi social media users could not help but gush over her ability to slay different hairdos, and some preferred her in brush cut instead of a wig

A TikTok video of a young woman rocking fabulous bob cut weave and short hair impressed netizens.

Source: TikTok

In a world where beauty standards are constantly evolving, one woman on TikTok is making waves with her content. Through her videos showcasing herself looking good in a wig and short hair, she inspires viewers to embrace their unique style and confidently express themselves.

Stunning woman rocks wig and short hair in TikTok video

In a TikTok video, @NoluthandoMngadi showed that she could rock both a sleek bob and a short hairdo. She demonstrated how versatility is the key to self-discovery and finding new dimensions of beauty.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users adore woman's changing hairstyles in video

The TikTok journey of this remarkable woman showcases the power of self-expression, versatility, and celebrating diversity in beauty. Netizens headed to the comment section to compliment the young woman on her hairstyle.

@enhle commented:

”You're gorgeous dear, I must say.”

@fuzelihle21 said :

“You look more beautiful with short hair.”

@NdisorhKaManqele Khoza added:

"Whuuu darling!! Gorgeous.”

@Manoo commented:

“It’s the short hair for me girl, you are stunning.”

@Precious 21 said:

“Umuhle with both looks.”

@Kani Mojaki commented:

“You are so pretty.”

@velmar siwela added:

”Short hair suits you better than the weave.”

Redefining the beauty standards with Zozi Tunzi

Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi redefined beauty standards when she defied pressure to cover up her natural hair – and carried that through to Miss Universe. In 2019 she took the crown with her natural Afro haircut.

In an interview with the Insider, the pageant queen said that many people, including her friends had tried to persuade her to wear a wig instead of her natural hair, however, the beauty queen wanted to show women that "beauty can be anything".

Thuso Mbedu's new hairdo shakes social media

In other related news, Briefly News reported on Thuso Mbedu debuts bald look causing a stir on social media. The South African-born Hollywood actress posted seven pictures and a video on instagrams showing her new brush cut.

The young actress had attended an event for a luggage brand Away when she posted Instagram pictures and a video of her evening look. Local celebrities and fans couldn't but gush over Thuso's beauty in the comments.

