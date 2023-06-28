In a TikTok video, a young lady made a DIY personalised t-shirt for her boyfriend

The woman used acrylic paint to create the cute gift full of kisses for her man

Mzansi social media users gushed over the relationship and loved the girlfriend's creativity

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Tiktok video of a young lady's T-shirt she made for her boyfriend using acrylic paint. Source: @WandyMokoloko/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

Love knows no bounds, and this young lady on TikTok beautifully demonstrated this by crafting a DIY, one-of-a-kind t-shirt for her boyfriend using acrylic paint.

In the TikTok video, @WandyMokoloko showcased her artistic prowess and shared the process of creating a personalised masterpiece for her partner.

Woman expressed love with DIY t-shirt made for boyfriend in TikTok video

In the clip, she used a plain white T-shirt and decorated it by painting her lips black with acrylic pain. She then taped a square in the middle of the white T-shirt and made prints of her lips on the fabric.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the slideshow here.

Wandy Mokoloko's TikTok video encapsulated not only the artistry of acrylic paint but also the power of love and connection. Through her creation process, she embodied the emotional bond she shares with her boyfriend, showcasing how art can become a language of love.

A woman made a TikTok video of her designing a cute t-shirt with acrylic paint for her boyfriend. WandyMokoloko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Netizans loved woman's budget-friendly DIY gift for bae in TikTok video

Mzansi users were impressed with the woman's creativity and couldn't help but gush over her relationship.

Read some of the comments below:

Rose said

“I love TikTok videos that give me ideas on how I am gonna love my future partner.”

Boredddd commented :

“This is so beautiful man, lucky lucky man.”

Ntsako Dakalo said:

“Love this. I’m going to do this once I get a boyfriend.”

Amu commented:

“This is beautiful. I like that you chose black.”

Nondumisomkhwebane said:

“Thoughtful and budget-friendly. Stealing this.”

Phenyo added:

“If I had a girlfriend and she did this for me, my heart would melt.”

Young lady's laptop wallpaper is a reminder of happiest day

In other news, Briefly News recently reported about a video on TikTok of a young woman who shared how her laptop's wallpaper is a beautiful reminder of her wedding.

Tshia Smith, a young wife, took to social media to share a clip of how she was distracted by her wedding photo while trying to work.

The video got over 200K views and netizens couldn't help but gush over the sweet video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News