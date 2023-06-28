A beautiful South African woman took to social media to share a video of how she got distracted while busy with work

A video shows Tshia Smith looking all smitten as she reveals her traditional wedding photo on her laptop

Many netizens responded to Tshia's post with sweet comments complimenting her family and wedding pic

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is a truly special thing to look back on the moments that brought you so much joy, especially when those moments are from your wedding day.

A young woman and wife, Tshia Smith, took to social media to share a cute video of how she was distracted by her wedding photo while trying to work.

A woman was reminded of her beautiful wedding day while trying to get some work done. Image: @tshia.smith/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young wife shows off beautiful wedding photo

In the clip posted on TikTok, Tshia is seen smiling happily as she shows her laptop's wallpaper, a beautiful photo taken on her traditional wedding day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The choice of spouse is one of the most significant you'll make in your life; it is more serious than choosing a house or anything," says Brian Baker, a psychiatrist at the University of Toronto, as quoted on WebMed.

Getting married is a beautiful moment in anyone's life. Judging by Tshia's beautiful smile and smitten look, she chose right!

Netizens respond with sweet comments

The video garnered over 200K views on the video-focused app, and many social media responded with sweet comments.

Madlamini LN replied:

"Mrs B ne Sthandwa sakhe ."

sisiphoselbygleni said:

"The Buthelezi Family."

Jahane reacted:

"Big sbwl, I wanna get married ."

roseannsade commented:

"Lol, this Is me every other day The best feeling."

Sihle_M commented:

"This is gonna be me ."

Kutlwanowrote:

"I started watching your vlogs last week, and I love your content.❤️."

Pearl_B remarked:

"This is beautiful The B family ❤️."

Couple share beautiful pics from traditional wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that a stunning local couple has social media buzzing after sharing a few snaps from their traditional wedding day. The newlyweds took to a secluded patch of green field for the photoshoot.

Heading online, @duvha_bulannga shared the pictures alongside his beautiful bride.

He simply captioned the post, "17-04-2021", likely a nod to this couple's wedding anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News