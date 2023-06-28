This Mzansi babe shared a video showing the moment she welcomed her US bae to her homeland

TikTok user @nonku_radebe was sweating on his arrival, but the moment was just perfect

People shared their stories in the comments, swooning over the beautiful romance

This South African woman found love many KM away from home, all the way in the USA. Just recently, her man landed in SA for the first time, and she documented every moment.

It is hard to date someone who lives in a different town, let alone an entirely different country. However, many people make it work, proving that love knows no bounds.

Mzansi babe shares TikTok video showing her man landing in SA

TikTok user @nonku_radebe shared a video showing her buying some cute snakes and gifts before she went to collect her American man from the airport.

Waiting for her man to arrive, sis admitted that she was sweating. When she saw him, it was magical, and they immediately embraced one another, a movie-perfect moment.

Take a look at these lovebirds:

Mzansi wants to know more about this love story

People flocked to the comment section, asking questions and sharing the feel this video gave them. Everyone loves a little romance.

Read some of the comments:

MarketingByTumi shared:

“Met my hubby on Tinder, and he is an English man from SA. Happily married for over five years.”

Monalisa laughed:

“Imagine speaking English 24/7 for the whole 2months”

PearlBhebhe said:

“I'm starting to think my person is not in SA yaz♀️”

Felicia Zwane is excited:

“Meeting my American man soon, too, and I’m super excited. Happy for you babes indoda mayibe eyaseMelika please”

