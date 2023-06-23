A video of a South African man being interviewed about life abroad by an American has gone viral

The TikTok footage shows the man explaining that he didn't find anything shocking about the American way of life

The madala did disclose, however, that he found food in the US unsatisfactory and of low quality

One South African dad living abroad did not hesitate to share what he found disappointing about living in the United States.

Many South Africans are immigrating to the United States for job opportunities, better lifestyles, and emerging communities, Quora reports.

Mzansi dad shares about life in America

A video posted on TikTok shows the madala being interviewed by a young American man. The American asks where he is from and what he found most surprising about migrating abroad.

The dad responds that it's hard to tell because, as Africans, we consume a lot of American culture on TV, that there wasn't much that shocked him about the country.

He did, however, share that he found the quality and taste of American food very disappointing as it was far too processed for his liking.

According to Crown Relocations, the US is the home place of fast food, which is especially eaten during the busy weekdays.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by the madala

African men love flavourful food, and this dad is no different. Back at home, many Mzansi peeps found the dad's accent and complaints amusing.

miraculousphiri commented:

"Sbonge baba! ."

MahlatseM said:

"To everyone who assumes he's not from South Africa, this is a South African accent. Not everyone twangs in SA."

Nthabiseng Tsita wrote:

"That “conzume” is 100% South African dad ."

Bee said:

"This is the accent of politicians he is South African."

naledi wrote:

"Eish, guys, this is a typical South African dad accent. Those "erhm", that's people's present father."

Niki said:

"This is a South African accent. our parents sound like this."

ngweiza26 replied:

"A proper Mzansi dad cap... Golf T and complaining about food ."

Lady in the UK says she's from South Africa

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful stunner based in the United Kingdom (UK) left local netizens with bellyaches from laughter after claiming that she was from Mzansi and sharing facts that had many raising their eyebrows.

A video posted by Surgen (@surgentv) on TikTok shows the young man interviewing a beautiful lady and inquiring where she is from.

The lady shares that she is originally from South Africa, greets in IsiZulu and goes on to share an interesting fact about the country’s largest theme park. She claimed that Gold Reef City was built on a gold mine.

