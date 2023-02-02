A South African woman who is trying to get used to being in America made a video of her experiences in the country

The lady made a funny list about the USA and vented about what she was trying to get accustomed to

The TikTokker told South Africans about the different things that do not make sense to her in the USA

One lady from South Africa moved to America and is trying to adjust. The lady talked about the different parts of American culture that have confused her.

A South African lady wanted people to know that there are some things she does not like since moving to America. Image: TikTok/@reldaniels

Source: UGC

South African lady on TikTok opens up about living in America

A South African lady who lives in America is not getting used to it. The lady, @reldaniels made a list of things that annoy her about the US. Her list included: how they all think Africa is a country, measure temperature by Fahrenheit instead of degrees, their date format and the fact that there are different laws for each state and many others.

Watch the full video of her 10 icks below:

Mzanis peeps react to lady's ick list about America

People love stories about South Africans' living overseas and many were thoroughly amused to hear what the lady didn't like about being in the US. Some who could relate commented to complain about their annoyances.

Clemstime commented:

'"Girl, we're fed up too."

Zeeherah'Rose Carter commented:

"No.. big on “I dont think this is a country” becauses make it make sense! Even tolls, now just pay to travel the same state."

Shabarbs Shares commented:

"The taxes thing! I don’t understand."

Agne Butkute commented:

"I love your voice!"

InluvwiththeCOCO commented:

"The flag comment is spot on."

Casey Jasek commented:

"Your accent made me watch this video five times. I love it!"

Hayley commented:

"Don’t worry I’m American and those are our icks too."

Lex commented:

"Taxes make no sense because not only do they tax our goods, but our income too."

Chioma Akoma commented:

"Different laws in different states. That’s not so United States of them."

Source: Briefly News