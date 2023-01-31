A popular Twitter user shared his opinion about how someone should choose a partner to marry

The tweep @chrisexcel102 advised men that they should choose the person they want to marry very carefully

Online users reacted to his advice by chiming in on the topic of how to choose a partner for marriage

A popular tweep caused a buzz with his latest opinion about marriage. The man shared his thoughts about men who are attracted to educated women.

The man advised that men should focus on other "important" qualities of a woman. Many peeps agreed as they shared their two cents about choosing a partner for marriage.

Popular Twitter user shares opinion about how to choose wife

on Twitter advised that men should not pick a woman simply because she seems educated and has degrees. The online personality urged men to consider a woman's past to avoid being used as an escape for women with complicated pasts. Read the full tweet:

South African men react to marriage advice from Twitter influencer

Mzansi peeps are always eager to discuss controversial topics. Some of the tweep's followers were in full agreement, while others saw a different side. A few netizens said that the past does not matter.

@AbutiDese commented:

"Bra, we're broke."

@optimisticaesar commented:

"True, too bad I can't retweet this a 100 times."

@LaChocolataCee commented:

"We all have past and we don't live there anymore. People out grew some habits."

@SIMELANE_MP commented:

"Imagine you walking in to the mall with her and your kids you see her five different exes."

@KgosiengTebogo commented:

"What I don't know won't kil me. People change. As long as she ain't living the past re sharp."

Mzansi influencer warns SA peeps to keep salaries secret from parents

Briefly News previously reported that Twitter users talked about the importance of not telling people how much they earn. An online user decided to advise people who have dependents.

Many people gave reasons why they agreed with the idea of keeping their income private. People discussed some of the challenges they faced after getting a job.

A popular tweep @SthembiD gave people the key to maintaining peace in their lives. The lady tweeted that it is never a good idea to tell parents exactly how much they earn.

