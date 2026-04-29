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“Run for President, Geordin”: Cape Town Mayor Gets Haircut in Mitchell’s Plain, SA Impressed
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“Run for President, Geordin”: Cape Town Mayor Gets Haircut in Mitchell’s Plain, SA Impressed

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis delighted locals in Mitchell’s Plain by stopping by a young street barber for a quick hair trim
  • The video shared on Facebook left viewers heartened as he sat for a trim, while residents watched
  • Social media users love the sight, with many praising the leader’s approachable nature and calling him an example of humble leadership

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The DA leader got a fresh hair trim from the young man named Jayden
Cape Town Mayor was filmed supporting a young street business owner in Mitchell’s Plain. Image: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Source: Facebook

A routine visit to Mitchell’s Plain turned into a viral moment of community connection when the city’s mayor decided to support a local small business.

The clip was shared by Facebook user Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on 28 April 2026, gaining hundreds of comments from social media users who praised the man's strong leadership.

The mayor was on a visit to the notorious Mitchell's Plain when he approached a young street barber, Jayden. He requested a hair trim, which the barber agreed to.

The Mayor surprises a Mitchell's Plain barber

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As they prepared to start a tanie jokingly advised the young man to charge Facebook user Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis more, saying he was rich. She advised that R100 would be a fair price for him. Jayden confidently cut the DA leader while locals watched.

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Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA loves the approachable mayor

The clip went viral, attracting massive views and over 800 comments from social media users who were impressed by the leader's down-to-earth personality. Many viewers were convinced that he would make a great president of the Republic of South Africa, calling him a true definition of a leader. A user asked for God's protection over Jayden's life and asked him to make a difference. Others thanked the mayor for uplifting the young man, noting the recognition he was about to receive. One viewer thanked the mayor and noted that for Jayden, that will probably be a moment he will always remember.

A local tanie jokingly told Jayden to charge the mayoe R100 for the trim
The mayor was praised for his approachable nature and for giving a young entrepreneur major exposure. Image: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Source: Facebook

User @Kash Martin said:

"You must run for president, Geordin."

User @Fransie Steyn commented:

"That's the type of world-class leaders we need, not the tender ones who dance and lie without a smile."

User @Melnisha O'Ryan added:

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"Love this. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, you are the true definition of leadership and upliftment. I salute you, sir."

User @Bradley Fortune said:

"Next president for sure."

User @Liana Van Vuuren commented:

"Jayden, may God guide you and protect you every step of the way in your journey forward, make a difference."

User @Contessa Foster shared:

"A moment Jayden will never forget!! Thank you, Mr Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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