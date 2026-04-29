A cardash cam recorded an e-hailing driver's near-death experience, after picking up commuters who had alternative motives

The video was shared on Facebook, shocking many viewers who called for the perpetrators to get a harsh sentence

Social media users were happy that the man was unharmed and praised him for remaining calm and complying with the alleged robber's demands

A Cape Town e-hailing driver survived an armed robbery after picking up two men who were posing as passengers. Image: The Feed CPT

Source: Facebook

What started as an ordinary evening on the job for a Cape Town e-hailing driver soon turned into a nightmare when his life was suddenly threatened by two men who requested a ride.

The clip was shared on Facebook by The Feed CPT on 28 April 2026, where it gained many comments from social media users who were disturbed by the act of cruelty.

The footage taken from the car dashcam showed one passenger sitting in front next to the driver. A second person soon entered the car and immediately pointed his gun at the ehailing driver.

The Parkwood e-hailing robbery caught on camera

The driver calmly complied with Parkwood men's orders. Facebook user The Feed CPT's video showed him giving the man sitting next to him his phone as he asked. He also complied when he was told to show him his phone pattern so that he would know how to open it in his absence. After searching his car for money and other things they could take, they got out of the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA is saddened by the robbery scene

The clip gained traction, with many social media users flooding the comments section to discuss the incident. Many viewers were impressed by how calm the driver was during the incident and said he handled the situation very well. They noted that they would have panicked and possibly made the duo edgy, which might have led to the robbers shooting them. Some noted how lucky he was to be safe and advised the man to look for another side hustle, saying the e-hailing business was getting more dangerous. Others called for the man to get counselling, saying that the incident was very traumatic. One user was happy that the robbers did not take the man's watch and wedding ring.

Viewers were shocked by the men’s actions and imagined how traumatised he must be. Image: AntonioGuillem

Source: Getty Images

User @Adam Maurice Zartz said:

"Handled extremely well. He was calm. That man is rich."

User @Benny Govender advised:

"Bro, you're lucky. Thank God you're safe. This job is too dangerous; try another hustle. Your life is more important."

User @Clint Stoltz shared:

"I'm so so happy they were not trigger happy. Thank you, Jehovah."

User @Hans Villiers added:

"I feel for this driver. How sad to get robbed if you're just trying to make a living."

User @Mark Green commented:

"Happy they never took his watch and wedding ring, but most importantly, he was unharmed. The man is just trying to make an honest living."

User @Revano Michael Singh said:

"Get this man counselling. That was scary."

3 Brief news articles about robberies

A content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa.

A woman was tricked into stepping out of her car after being told by a man that something on the side of her car was wrong, prompting her to step out, while another opened the passenger door to steal her purse.

A woman whose phone was robbed in the V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town, managed to track down her robbers with the help of the police and got them arrested.

Source: Briefly News