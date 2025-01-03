A woman who had been out with friends in Cape Town had a weird encounter with robbers at the V&A

The ladies tracked down the thief and his friends and got help from the police to get them arrested in no time

An e-hailing driver shared his traumatic knifepoint robbery story on Christmas Eve, that went viral on the internet

South Africa’s crime rate is embarrassingly alarming, and news about robberies has become a norm.

A lady tracked down a group of men who robbed her in Cape Town. Image: @nikitak3lly

Leon Schuster banked big as he did a good job of comically warning tourists about the high crime rate in Mzansi during the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Lady tracks down phone robbers in V&A Cape Town

A group of ladies who enjoyed a fun night out experienced a dark turn of events on their way home. They were ambushed by a crew of robbers who snatched one of their phones and ran.

The hun, Nikita, did not panic much because she knew her insurance company would replace the iOS device. Her girls spotted the culprits from a distance and inspired Nikita to go after them:

“He stole my phone, and I didn’t even care because it’s insured, so like, whatever, but then someone told me where he was. I grabbed him and, pulled his bag, and watched my phone fly out of it. He then denied it. Boy, get good and maybe be more slick next time.”

They had a fun night watching the squad get locked up and shot some content with their cops and the police van.

Watch the video below:

E-hailing driver robbed at knifepoint in Cape Town

An e-hailing driver told the traumatic story of being robbed in his own car by teenagers on Christmas Eve. The man spoke to Cape Argus about the incident that happened in Rylands.

The Pakistan driver, Ali Zaib, said he prayed that the four youngsters saw the errors of their ways. The father of five said the incident has left him traumatised, as initially, he did not see the first teen as a possible threat.

Mzansi reacts to ladies tracking down phone robbers

Social media users interacted in a thread of almost 2K comments:

@Missy on a Mission was floored:

“Is this a jail cell? I thought it was their apartment.”

@Dark Berry was amazed:

“Is South Africa a real place?”

@Lilo🐉 explained:

“Only in South Africa will we call our robbers cute and take pictures of the police.”

@Sbongile Mahlangu suggested:

“South Africa should be named a planet so only South Africans can operate freely here.”

