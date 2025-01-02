An e-hailing driver in the Western Cape shot dead one man and injured another during a botched robbery

The driver had taken a few clients to Strandfontein when they attempted to rob him after the trip

South Africans are fearful that the e-hailing driver will face murder charges and be arrested for the crime

An e-hailing driver shot dead one man and injured another after they attempted to rob him after a trip. Image: Agung Fatma Putra/ Alberto Case

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – South Africans are concerned that an e-hailing driver will end up in jail after he shot dead one person who tried to rob him.

The driver was transporting clients to Strandfontein on New Year’s Day when the incident occurred.

Police investigate murder and attempted cases

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, they are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, carjacking and attempted armed robbery.

This comes after the shooting in Spitz Way, Strandfontein, on 1 January 2025.

"The clients tried to rob him with a firearm. The driver retaliated and shot at his attackers.

"One adult male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other male was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment,” he said.

Police have yet to arrest anyone.

The incident comes a week after another e-hailing driver was robbed at knifepoint by a group of teenagers in Athlone. Footage of the incident captured on dashcam on 27 December 2024 went viral.

On 2 December 2024, the tables were turned when a hitchhiker was offered a lift by a group of men who attempted to rob him. The man shot dead two of his attackers.

South Africans worried about driver’s fate

Social media users weighed in on the shooting, with some praising him for his actions. Others were concerned that the driver would be in trouble for killing one of the robbers.

@izznishyagain said:

“Get that man a Bells.”

@ZikhaliBandile added:

“The courts have seen a recent spike of e-hailing crimes, but you'd be surprised if the fellow brother isn’t arrested and summoned for murder because he violated someone’s right to live. Sometimes our judiciary is part of the problem, always on the side of the criminals.”

@Musawen84940655 said:

“Self-defence. He did good even though our law will see it otherwise.”

@ElaineRidg65424 added:

“Now he'll probably go to jail.”

@tony42code stated:

“With our justice system, they will arrest him for excessive force.”

@kharefree noted:

“That's self-defence.”

@siyanda1919 said:

“Is the e-hailing driver arrested? That's how you do in this democracy; you arrest people who are defending themselves.”

Motorist shoots dead 3 robbers

In a related article, a motorist in Gauteng shot dead three men who attempted to hijack him.

Briefly News reported that the men posed as police officers on the N1 near Soweto.

They forced the motorist out of his vehicle, but he fought back and shot them during a struggle.

Source: Briefly News