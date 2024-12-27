A video has gone viral on social media of a group of youngsters robbing an E-hailing driver

The youngsters can be seen demanding cash and valuables while one threatened him with a knife

South Africans are speechless after witnessing how brazen the young criminals are

A viral video depicting a group of youngsters robbing an E-hailing driver in Cape Town has left South Africans speechless with how brazen criminals are. Image: Chris J. Ratcliffe/ fizkes

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The country’s brazen criminals have again left South Africans in disbelief.

Social media users are stunned after a video went viral of an e-hailing driver being robbed in Cape Town.

The driver was travelling through what is believed to be Mitchell’s Plain on 24 December when the incident happened.

Youngsters rob e-hailing driver

In the viral video captured on the dashcam, two youngsters can be seen entering the vehicle and immediately asking the driver where the money is.

The youngster in the passenger seat then pulls out a knife to threaten the driver while two others join in searching the vehicle.

In the video, the driver can be heard pleading with the group to take what they want, as they also demanded to see what he had in the boot.

The boys eventually exited the vehicle and left, but not before the youngster in the passenger seat, after discovering he was Muslim, shook the man’s hand and said, Salaam.

Thankfully for the driver, the moment was captured in the dashcam and police have reportedly since identified the youngster in the passenger seat.

On 11 September, another robbery was captured on dashcam when criminals robbed a courier van.

E-hailing drivers often have it tough, either because of the long hours or the dangers of the job. On 3 September, a video did the rounds of a driver speaking about the harsh realities of the job.

South Africans weigh in on viral video

The video has sparked numerous comments on social media, with many noting how the youngster with the knife behaved.

@ALUTA121491481 said:

“Salaam must be arrested and identify his friends.”

@tonnygerald stated:

“The little idiot didn’t even think there might be a camera.”

Michelle Palmer added:

“Absolutely shocking. This country. I have no words.”

Rosemary Thompson said:

“Let the community deal with them before the police arrest them. It’s the only way they will never do it again.”

Colin Bridger added:

“Absolute rubbish. I'm glad they were caught on camera. Smile for the family.”

Faizel Van der Meulen suggested:

“Line them all up in the street and allow the public to discipline them.”

@Mphele_ said:

"I'm afraid even a jail can't rehabilitate them, especially the one who pulled a knife. He seemed so deep in his criminal activities and is still very young."

E-hailing driver attacked and pepper sprayed

In a related article, another viral video showed an E-hailing driver getting beaten, robbed and pepper sprayed after stopping.

Briefly News reported that the driver was travelling in Cape Town when the incident happened.

Social media users had a loud response to the barbaric scenes in the video, as they expressed mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News