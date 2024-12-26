Red flags have been raised in Chatsworth about a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks

Residents are advised to mask up when they go out in public to avoid catching the virus

South Africans don't buy the COVID-19 warnings, saying they won't fall for it again

KWAZULU-NATAL - A reported surge in COVID-19 cases has got social media users up in arms.

According to reports, there has been an increase in cases in Chatsworth during the festive period.

Residents have been urged to take precautions, but many on social media aren’t buying the story.

Increase in COVID-19 cases

During an episode of Newsbreak on Lotus FM, Anesh Ramklass, a volunteer at the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre’s Coronavirus Action Committee (COVAC), detailed that 25 people had tested positive at a local doctor.

All 25 had been vaccinated.

He added that they were unsure of the source but were concerned that people picked it up in large crowds during the busy holiday period.

“Our big concern is for people’s health. We’re saying when you go into crowded areas specifically, we suggest you use a mask to reduce the infection,” he said.

South Africans have not expressed concern about COVID-19 since 2020 and 2021, when it spread throughout the country. Even celebrities fell victim to the virus.

While many rushed to get the vaccine and to wear masks, there were groups of anti-vaxxers who refused.

South Africans remain doubtful

Despite the warning, social media users aren’t too concerned, with many suggesting that it was another fearmongering tactic.

Miles Malaba said:

“Totally gullible people will do it. This is total BS.”

Brian De Jager added:

“Didn't work the first time, not going to work this time round.”

Anton J Jansen joked:

“The government is confused between New Year and April Fools.”

Bradley Grayson said:

“If people are still that gullible to take the vaccine or wear a mask and think it has any benefits, then I’m losing hope in humanity.”

Robby Solomon Pillay added:

“Very sorry. I’m not going to fall for this hogwash again.”

Dave Singh stated:

“More people died listening to our government forcing people to take vaccines. Never again will we trust this corrupt government.”

Kay Vermeulen said:

“Did masks stop the spread the first time? Oh, of course, they didn't. I will not be wearing a mask.”

Linda Matthysen added:

“And you'll get people who will comply. Then the government will achieve exactly what they want.”

South Africa experiences Mpox outbreak

Briefly News reported on 4 August that the country currently had two active cases of monkeypox.

The Health Department said that the new cases were detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

They came 26 days after the last cases were reported and brought the total to 24 cases.

