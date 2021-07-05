Mzansi celebrities are testing positive for Covid-19 at one rapid rate and it ain’t no joke. The virus is spiking and people need to take it more seriously.

After having lost some big names to Covid already, such as Karima Brown, Khathide Ngobe and Jackson Mthembu, you would think celebs would be a little more cautious.

While we understand that work needs to be done and life has to go on, this virus is taking lives. Especially with celebrities like Minnie Dlamini-Jones, who has a small baby, catching the virus is all that more frightening.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu are just three of the SA celebs who have caught Covid recently. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The third wave is hot. Here are just some of the celebrities who recently tested positive for Covid-19:

Minnie Dlamini Jones

South African media personality and mother-of-one Minnie Dlamini is not a happy camper after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The media personality is currently going through the most with the symptoms and is trying to recover in bed.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu both caught the dreaded Covid-19 virus and recently took to YouTube to share their experience. Sharing a length video on their YouTube channel, Hungani and Stephanie explained how their symptoms started around Mother’s Day. Steph was first and Hungani followed.

Nokuthula Mavuso

Nokuthula Mavuso has opened up about her battle with the coronavirus. The actress joined a list of Mzansi celebs who have taken to social media to chat about their battle with the deadly virus.

The Abomama actress took to Twitter on Thursday, 1 July and shared with her fans that she has also been diagnosed with the virus as the country battles with the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Skhumbuzo Mbatha

Skeem Saam's Skhumbuzo Mbatha has unfortunately become a victim of the dreaded coronavirus. My people, things are getting real.

Taking to social media, Skhumbuzo revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 June. Skhumbuzo had been sick for almost a week prior and luckily did the right thing by isolating.

The coronavirus 3rd wave is hitting Mzansi hard, stats are alarming

13 300 new Covid-19 cases and 220 more deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 60 264. The National Institute for Communicable diseases has revealed that the above has caused a 26.2% positivity rate of infections.

Briefly News reported that on 28 June 2021, 8 925 of the new cases were recorded from Gauteng, 992 in the Western Cape while 947 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng once again leads the infection rate in the country.

South Africa counts for almost 40% of all Covid-19 deaths in Africa. The country is gripped with the third wave where the Delta variant has been the driving force and inevitably became the most dominant strain.

Source: Briefly.co.za