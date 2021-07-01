Abomama actress Nokuthula Mavuso has opened up about her own battle with the deadly Covid-19

The talented thespian shared that she thought she was suffering from just a cold but was surprised when she was diagnosed with the virus

Nokuthula's fans wished her a speedy recovery while some of them shared that they've also been infected with the virus

Nokuthula Mavuso has opened up about her battle with the coronavirus. The actress has joined a list of Mzansi celebs who have taken to social media to chat about their battle with the deadly virus.

The Abomama actress took to Twitter on Thursday, 1 July and shared with her fans that she has also been diagnosed with the virus as the country battles with the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

According to OkMzansi, the media personality shared that she thought she had a common cold because she had minor symptoms. The star wrote:

"Day 5 of what I thought was a 'cold' kanti Covid-19. Slight cough, no body aches. Sore throat has subsided. Not feeling tired."

Tweeps to the star's comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. Check out some of their comments below:

@Ntshehiseng8 said:

"Same thing as me but the tests came back positive. I thought it was just flu."

Award-winning actress Terry Pheto wrote:

"Get well soon, Nozi."

@mantakana commented:

"Sorry sis' wam, wishing you a speedy recovery. Drinks lots of liquids."

@Annicia_ said:

"Sorry Nox. Sending love, get well soon."

@ShaunLukhele added:

"You and I have the same symptoms. I’m on day 4 now. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Minnie Dlamini to spend birthday in bed after being diagnosed with Covid

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South African media personality and mother-of-one Minnie Dlamini is not a happy camper after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The media personality is currently going through the most with the symptoms and is trying to recover in bed.

Taking to Instagram stories, she expressed sadness over the fact that she would have to spend her upcoming birthday bedridden, due to the nasty virus.

“It’s my birthday next week and at this rate I will have to spend it sick in bed. COVID sucks.”

Just this week, the media personality asked Mzansi for prayers as her family battled the illness. She said that they were all "out of commission" due to the deadly disease.

