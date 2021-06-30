Eish Covid: Minnie Dlamini to Spend Birthday Sick in Bed

South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini, has revealed that she has contracted Covid-19 and feeling pretty miserable

The celebrity shared that her birthday was coming up next week but would likely have to spend it in bed due to the symptoms she was feeling

Minnie had previously asked South Africans to pray for her and her family as Covid-19 had put them out of commission

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African media personality and mother-of-one Minnie Dlamini is not a happy camper after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The media personality is currently going through the most with the symptoms and is trying to recover in bed.

Minnie Dlamini has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is having a hard time. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, she expressed sadness over the fact that she would have to spend her upcoming birthday bedridden, due to the nasty virus.

“It’s my birthday next week and at this rate I will have to spend it sick in bed. COVID sucks.”

Indeed it does. We hope that she recovers speedily.

Just yesterday, the media personality asked Mzansi for prayers as her family battled the illness. She said that they were all "out of commission" due to the deadly disease.

Minnie Dlamini asks Mzansi to pray for her and her family

Briefly News reported that the Mzansi celebrity appealed to Mzansi for prayers for herself and her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The starlet did not specify exactly what it was that happened but the message seemed to suggest that Covid had directly affected her family.

Dlamini took to her Instagram stories and posted: “My family and I are currently out of commission...COVID is real and this wave is hectic!!! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!"

Minnie Dlamini is not the only one affected by the storm. Rapper Nadia Nakai recently revealed that she had Covid-19.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za