Strength Sis: Minnie Dlamini and Hubby Ask for Prayers Amid covid19

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini has hinted that something may be wrong, but didn't specify what

The starlet revealed that she and her family were out of commission due to Covid-19 and the third wave currently in Mzansi

The local entertainer requested for love and prayers from her fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The pandemic has hit the world hard and as South Africa grapples with the third wave, many are affected. South African media personality Minnie Dlamini has appealed to Mzansi for prayers for herself and her family.

Minnie Dlamini recently asked for Mzansi to pray for her. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The starlet did not specify exactly what it was that happened but the message seemed to suggest that Covid has directly affected her family.

Dlamini took to her Instagram stories and posted:

“My family and I are currently out of commission...COVID is real and this wave is hectic!!! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!"

We hope that whatever the family is going through is not serious and a solution comes their way. Prayers up, blessings down.

Minnie Dlamini is not the only one affected by the storm. Rapper Nadia Nakai recently revealed that she had Covid-19.

Nadia Nakai tests positive for Covid-19 and boredom sets in

Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai took to social media to let her fans know that she had tested positive for Covid-19, however, she had zero symptoms and wouldn't have known if she hadn't gone for a test. Taking to her Instagram story, Nadia revealed her rona status, letting peeps know that being asymptomatic is a real thing.

Being stuck at home left Nadia feeling truly bored. Nadia told fans to keep safe as this virus is sneaky and can catch you when you least expect it.

Luckily Nadia and her fam are doing just fine, the only symptom she is suffering from is quarantine boredom.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za