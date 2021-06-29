Shauwn Mkhize Tells Mzansi to Buckle Up and Stay Strong During Lockdown

Mzansi businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize is urging Mzansi to stay strong during the new level of lockdown

In a lengthy post on social media, Shauwn told South Africans to remain hopeful that we will recover from Covid-19

Although she's been faced with a lot of controversies lately, the media personality has decided to use her time to uplift others

Shauwn Mkhize, a socialite and South African billionaire, has warned everyone about the dangers of level 4. She predicted that the situation would become even more difficult for many families.

Shauwn began her week by urging South Africans to be strong and never lose their fighting spirit on Instagram. Her words of inspiration came after President Cyril Ramaphosa levelled the country in his State of the Nation Address on Sunday evening.

Shauwn Mkhize is urging Mzansi to stay strong as lockdown regulations became harsher. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

"I urge everyone to stay strong, soldier on and keep going without losing hope. We need to believe that things will get back on track sooner rather than later and that our government will do what’s best to get us all vaccinated," she said.

The media personality urged everyone to stay safe during the pandemic and remain optimistic that the situation will change.

"Remember guys, hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today," she said.

It seems as though MaMkhize is not giving her situation with her football club much energy and has decided to uplift South Africa during the fight against Covid-19.

Shauwn Mkhize maintained that she will not be bullied in her pursuit of the PSL

Briefly News previously reported that social media was abuzz on Tuesday afternoon following Royal AM FC's decision to boycott their PSL promotion play-off fixture against Chippa United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The club which is owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had earlier made an about-turn on a previous decision not to honour the fixture. The Durban-based side arrived at the stadium amid huge speculation on whether they would honour the game.

Much to the shock of Mzansi's soccer-loving public, in a brief appearance, the club's players and support staff were seen packing up before leaving a stunned Chippa United and a cast of media behind them.

In a video on Instagram less than 24 hours earlier, Mkhize declared that neither she nor her club would be bullied to comply with the PSL's insistence that they arrive for the playoff.

