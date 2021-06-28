An eyebrow-raising video clip of some locals partying their lives away while the president was addressing the nation was shared on Twitter

In the video, no one is paying attention to the huge screen that shows Ramaphosa speaking during another important family meeting

Of course, South Africans have had a lot to say about the clip and some of them even said that those kinds of careless people are the cause of the delta Covid-19 variant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A short video clip of local revellers having the time of their lives while president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation has been the cause of a lot of buzzes online. In the video, the partiers can't seem to care at all that the president is making an important announcement.

Locals carelessly dance and drink while the country shuts down again

In the video, many of the people at the jive appear to be intoxicated. Not one person can be seen wearing a mask or being concerned about social distance. Instead, they dance like there is no tomorrow while remaining oblivious to President Ramaphosa who is talking on the large screen in front of them.

Many locals could not care less about Ramaphosa's address. Images: @KulaniCool

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"This," the clip was captioned by Kulani Cool.

South Africans start to point fingers

@GM_Kekana said:

"Ngathi this Covid is still taken lightly yaz"

@Moo_Deep said:

"Cha ngikhohlakele nina.. This is the reason siku level 4."

@uLuyandaGumede said:

"Lockdown is temporary, Groove is forever. South Africans don't care anymore."

The country heads straight into a level 4 lockdown

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions rising and Covid-19 infections getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two. As a result, new restrictions will be put into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4.

A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19. Private and government facilities are buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person-to-person contact, which was the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za