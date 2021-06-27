Covid-19: Experts Call for Level 5 Restrictions as Infections Continue to Rise

Experts are calling for Level 5 restrictions as Covid-19 infections continue to rise as the third wave of the virus sweeps the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the country on Sunday evening and many are predicting the tougher restrictions will be on the cards

Social media users took to the internet to predict what they think Ramaphosa will say during his announcement

As South Africa battles a third wave of Covid-19 infections, experts are calling for Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions to be implemented.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday evening with many expecting that tougher restrictions are on the cards.

The Gauteng Provincial Command Council (PCC) convened on Saturday and Professor Bruce Mellado said that as far as worse case scenarios go, Gauteng is already there.

Family meeting predictions

@bongzmessi:

"So, this evening we will be lied to about covid stats in that nonsense #FamilyMeeting?"

@Wandile_Ntulie:

"What if Ramaphosa is going to congratulate Kaizer Chiefs on reaching the CAF Finals #FamilyMeeting."

@bozzie_t:

"You don’t see our beta variant dominant anywhere because other countries blocked travellers from Mzansi. At the peak of India’s 3rd wave, we did not bother to prohibit travellers from there and now we have the delta variant dominant here. Where’s accountability? #FamilyMeeting"

@sithlord645:

"Please note. It is NOT a #FamilyMeeting , it is an address about how hard-working, decent citizens will be punished and their liberties curtailed, due to the ineptitude and greed of the @MYANC.".

Third wave of infections being driven by Delta variant

The new Delta variant of Covid-19 is beginning to overtake other strains of the virus in South Africa. The variant was first discovered in India and has since swept across the globe proving to be more contagious than previous versions.

South Africa is the worst affected country on the African continent with approximately a third of all infections and more than 40% of deaths according to Reuters.

The second wave of the virus was mostly driven by the Beta variant while the third wave is being accelerated by the Delta variant.

Acting Health Minister says the surge in Covid-19 cases in Gauteng

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Friday that the increase of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng will "inevitably" spread to the rest of the country.

Kubayi-Ngubane spoke at an early morning briefing alongside Department of Health officials and scientist Professor Barry Schoub to give an update on Covid-19 rise in infections as well as the government's vaccine rollout programme.

"Other provinces should not have a sense of complacency. The numbers are a demonstration of an upward trajectory, and it's inevitable that Gauteng's cases will spill over into rest of country," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

