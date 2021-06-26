EFF mobilised thousands demanding Covid-19 vaccinations, only 4% protected

The Economic Freedom Fighters mobilised thousands of protestors who marched in Pretoria demanding that the vaccine rollout be increased

Only 4% of the population has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and the EFF are demanding that the vaccine rollout is fast-tracked so that the economy re-open

Social media users reacted to the EFF's march and the current situation in South Africa regarding the vaccine rollout

The EFF has mobilised thousands of people across the country and organised a march in Pretoria. Their demands are simple, increase the speed of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Currently, South Africa has only managed to vaccinate 4% of the country and opposition activists say that this is not good enough.

The EFF mobilised thousands of protestors who were demanding that the vaccine rollout be sped up. Photo credit: @AdvoBarryRoux

The EFF used the hashtag #MarchToSaveLives after they mobilised thousands of people. EFF leader Julius Malema told approximately 2 500 protestors that their demands were simple; vaccinate the people and open the economy.

"Our demands are genuine and not to be taken lightly because most South Africans need vaccines, only vaccines will save lives. #MarchToSaveLives."

Mzansi reacts to the thousands of protestors:

"Even if you don't appreciate Julius Malema & The EFF now, history will."

@54Battalion:

"If Ramaphosa wants lockdown, let him do it for his minions, Thina as EFF we say count us out. It's Vaccine or Nothing #ThankYouEFF."

@drsmindlo:

"#JuliusMalema we know he was together on a crook place. We saw how he was pushing Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament to procure Sputnik. EFF is now funded in Russia. His pockets are full. Our people are just sacrificed."

@atkinsmike1:

"The EFF #SputnikRally clearly contravened lockdown Regulations. If the extent of organisation was to be investigated, I wonder whether there might be lawful scope to ascertain the source of funding."

Police to lay criminal charges against organisers of EFF protestors

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the police are set to bring criminal charges against the organiser of the EFF 'March to Save Lives' protest happening in Tshwane on Friday.

According to News24, the charges will be on the basis of contravening the laws set under the Disaster Management Act regulations.

EFF supporters gathering in Tshwane to march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). They are demanding that Saphra approves the use of Chinese and Russian made Covid-19 vaccines as part of the government's vaccine rollout.

