The EFF is hosting a protest demanding that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority authorise the use of alternative vaccination variants

Thousands of EFF supporters gathered in Tshwane to demand the approval of the Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines on Friday

The police are said to be bringing criminal charges against the organisers of the protest for breaking adjusted Level 3 lockdown rules

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The police are set to bring criminal charges against the organiser of the EFF 'March to Save Lives' protest happening in Tshwane on Friday.

According to News24, the charges will be on the basis of contravening the laws set under the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Criminal charges are being laid against organisers of the EFF protest taking place in Tshwane on Friday. Image: Michele Spatari/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EFF supporters gathering in Tshwane to march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). They are demanding that Saphra approves the use of Chinese and Russian made Covid-19 vaccines as part of the government's vaccine rollout.

It has been reported that over 2 000 EFF supporters gathered in Tshwane for the protest, breaking adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations, which only allow for 100 to gather for outdoor events.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The regulations also stipulate that police may arrest individuals found in contravention with the law if they refuse to disperse.

According to News24, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili stated that police did not arrest or attempt to disperse the large crowd protesting for vaccines for fears that chaos may ensue but will bring criminal charges against organisers.

Helen Zille calls out EFF leader over ‘March for Lives’ protest

According to CapeTalk, former Democratic Alliance party leader Helen Zille has taken to Twitter to call out EFF leader Julius Malema for hosting a superspreader event in Tshwane. Zille said the event was not a march for vaccines but to get the elections postponed.

This is not the first time the former DA leader has taken to Twitter to accuse Malema of attempting to have elections postponed in October. Zille called out Malema for his June 16 protest against racism at Uitsig High School that took place in Tshwane.

The Economic Freedom Fighters party set to march for vaccines on Friday

Briefly News reported earlier that, EFF’s Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu will lead a march to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in Tshwane to demand that the Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines be approved immediately.

According to the Daily Maverick, the EFF leaders have been encouraging celebrities and young people to see this march as a necessary means for the entertainment industry to resume operations fully.

The EFF has threatened to stage a sit-in at the Sahpra offices until demands are met.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za