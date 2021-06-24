SADC Approves Deployment to Northern Mozambique Facing Jihadist Attacks

Many countries in the southern part of the continent have agreed to deploy their forces to assist northern Mozambique

Members of the Southern African Development Community bloc met on Wednesday, 23 June to discuss the deployment where they all agreed it's the correct way forward

The deployment will assist with counter-attacking the issues being faced by those in Mozambique who were displaced by the jihadist attacks

In Southern Africa, many countries agreed to deploy their forces to help assist with the jihadist insurgency which has been taking over in northern Mozambique for the past three years.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc reportedly deployed its Standby Force in support of the people in Mozambique. This was done to counteract the terrorism and violent acts of extremism in Cabo Delgado, according to Stergomena Tax, the bloc's executive secretary.

The gas town of Palma was attacked by extremists related to the Islamic State militant group back in March of this year.

eNCA reported that dozens of people lost their lives during March's attack and hundreds were displaced from their homes. President Cyril Ramaphosa met with other SADC members in Maputo on Wednesday where they approved the deployment.

The report continued by explaining that the South African National Defence Force will be playing a big role in the counter-attack but this could be hampered by budget cuts.

Mozambique says it will welcome the SADC with open arms

According to News24, Mozambique will be welcoming SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre in a port town just 400km from Pemba, which is where the internally-displaced citizens are living.

The report stated that no other details about the Standby Force were given.

Mozambique citizens were previously in limbo due to missing ID documents

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mozambican nationals who fled conflict and danger of the civil war that wreaked havoc in the African country during the 1980s are claiming that their identity documents are being blocked.

The refugees claim that they were granted refugee status in 1992 but say now that they are being labelled as illegal immigrants. They are adamant that their ID documents were blocked a few years ago despite following all the correct processes, according to SABC.

