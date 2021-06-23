Hawks Nab 6 SANDF Members Charging R15 000 for Smuggled Vehicles

South African National Defence Force Members stationed at Beitbridge were caught illegally selling smuggled vehicles

The six SANDF members reportedly sold the vehicles for R15 000 each after smuggling them across the Limpopo river

The six suspects are between 30 and 51 years old and the issues involving the stealing and smuggling allegedly date back to around 2017

Six South African National Defence Force Members situated at Beitbridge border post have been arrested for allegedly working alongside criminals to smuggle stolen vehicles across the Limpopo River for money.

Captain Matimba Maluleke, Police spokesperson, stated that the six suspects were allegedly charging R15 000 per vehicle. The Hawks, Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit and the military were all part of a team set up to catch the six.

Reports say that the individuals were aged between 30 and 51 years old and that the smuggling operation dates back to 2017.

According to JacarandaFM, the suspects are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya commended the work that the team put together.

A statement was released by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms N Mapisa-Nqakula. She reminded and warned both uniformed members of the SANDF and civilians that ill-discipline and criminality in the military community will not be tolerated.

